**How to close Mac but keep monitor on?**
Closing your Mac while keeping the monitor on can be useful in a variety of situations. Whether you want to continue watching a movie, run a presentation, or simply want to have your external monitor as an extended display, it can be done. In this article, we will guide you through the process of closing your Mac while keeping the monitor on.
To close your Mac but keep the monitor on, you can use the option called “Closed Clamshell” or “Closed Display” mode. Follow these steps:
– Connect your Mac to the external monitor using the appropriate cable.
– Ensure the external monitor is powered on and ready.
– Go to the Apple menu and choose “System Preferences.”
– Select “Energy Saver.”
– Uncheck the box that says “Prevent computer from sleeping automatically when the display is off.”
– Close your Mac.
– Your Mac will now be closed, but the monitor will remain on and active.
How long can you keep your Mac in Closed Display mode?
There is no set time limit for keeping your Mac in Closed Display mode. As long as the Mac doesn’t overheat and the battery doesn’t drain completely, you can keep it in this mode indefinitely.
What happens when you close your Mac?
When you close your Mac, the system goes into a sleep-like state known as “sleep mode.” This state conserves power and puts your Mac in a low-power state while allowing external devices, such as the monitor, to remain active.
Can you continue to use your Mac’s keyboard and trackpad in Closed Display mode?
Yes, you can continue using your Mac’s keyboard and trackpad even with the lid closed. Just make sure to connect them directly to your Mac or use a Bluetooth connection.
Is it possible to close the Mac and have the monitor turn off as well?
No, if you want the monitor to remain on, you can’t make it turn off automatically when you close your Mac. However, you can manually turn off the monitor if desired.
Will closing the Mac in “Closed Display” mode damage the computer?
No, closing your Mac in “Closed Display” mode will not damage the computer. However, it’s important to ensure proper ventilation and that the Mac doesn’t overheat.
Can you use external peripherals like a mouse or external drives while in Closed Display mode?
Yes, you can connect and use external peripherals like a mouse or external drives while your Mac is in Closed Display mode.
If the monitor goes to sleep, will it wake up when you open your Mac?
Yes, if your monitor goes into sleep mode while your Mac is closed, it should automatically wake up when you open your Mac.
Can you switch between monitors in Closed Display mode?
Yes, you can switch between multiple monitors even when your Mac is closed. Simply connect the desired monitor and ensure it remains powered on.
Will the Mac still receive notifications in Closed Display mode?
Yes, your Mac will continue to receive notifications even when it’s closed. You can even adjust the notification settings to display them on your external monitor.
Can you charge your Mac while it’s in Closed Display mode?
Yes, you can charge your Mac while it’s in Closed Display mode. Connect the charger directly to your Mac, and it will continue to charge even with the lid closed.
Does Closed Display mode work with all Mac models?
Closed Display mode is supported on most Mac laptops that have an external display port. However, it’s always best to check your specific Mac model’s documentation to ensure compatibility.