Whether you have a MacBook, MacBook Air, or MacBook Pro, you may find it necessary to close your Mac and use an external monitor for various reasons. This article will guide you through the process of closing your Mac while making use of an external monitor. So, let’s get started!
How to Close Mac and Use Monitor
If you want to close your Mac but continue using an external monitor, follow these simple steps:
1. Connect your external monitor to your Mac: Use the appropriate cables to connect your external monitor to your Mac. This could be done through HDMI, Thunderbolt, or USB-C connections.
2. Press the Apple menu: Click on the Apple menu located at the top-left corner of your Mac’s screen.
3. Go to System Preferences: In the drop-down menu, click on “System Preferences.”
4. Select “Displays”: In the System Preferences window, look for the “Displays” icon and click on it.
5. Choose the “Arrangement” tab: In the Displays window, you will find several tabs at the top. Click on the “Arrangement” tab.
6. Enable “Mirror Displays”: Within the Arrangement tab, check the box saying “Mirror Displays.” This will duplicate your Mac’s screen onto the external monitor.
7. Close your Mac: With your monitor connected and the settings adjusted, you can now close your Mac. Simply close the lid of your MacBook or MacBook Air. If you’re using a MacBook Pro, connect it to power and then close the lid.
8. Use your external monitor: Your Mac will now go into a closed-display mode, and you can use your external monitor as your primary display. You can control everything through your mouse, keyboard, and the external monitor.
That’s it! You have successfully closed your Mac and are now utilizing an external monitor effortlessly.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I use an external monitor with a closed MacBook?
Yes! By following the steps mentioned above, your MacBook can be closed and still function using an external monitor.
2. Can I control my Mac with a closed display?
Absolutely! You can use your Mac with a closed display or utilize an external monitor as your primary display.
3. Do I need to adjust any additional settings during this process?
No, once you have connected your external monitor and enabled “Mirror Displays,” no additional settings need to be adjusted.
4. Will my notifications appear on the external monitor?
Yes, your Mac’s notifications will still appear on the external monitor, allowing you to stay updated even with your MacBook closed.
5. Can I use a MacBook Pro in closed-display mode without connecting to power?
No, to use a MacBook Pro in closed-display mode, it must be connected to power to continue functioning properly.
6. Can I switch between using the external monitor and the MacBook’s screen?
Yes, simply open your MacBook while it is connected to an external monitor, and it will automatically switch to the MacBook’s screen.
7. Does closing the MacBook impact its performance?
No, closing your MacBook will not affect its performance. It will simply function with the external monitor as the primary display.
8. Can I adjust the resolution of the external monitor?
Yes, you can adjust the resolution of the external monitor through the “Displays” settings within System Preferences.
9. Can I close my MacBook using only the MacBook’s screen?
Yes, you can close your MacBook without connecting it to an external monitor. The MacBook’s screen will then function as the primary display.
10. How do I disconnect the external monitor?
Simply unplug the cable connecting the external monitor to your Mac, and it will revert to using the built-in display.
11. Can I use multiple external monitors with my closed Mac?
Yes, you can connect and use multiple external monitors with your closed Mac, as long as your Mac supports it.
12. Does closing my Mac save battery life?
Yes, closing your Mac when using an external monitor can save battery life since the built-in display is turned off.
In conclusion, using an external monitor with your closed Mac is a convenient way to enhance productivity. Whether you need a larger screen for work or entertainment, following the steps outlined in this guide will allow you to close your Mac seamlessly and make the most out of an external monitor.