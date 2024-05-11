How to close Mac and still use monitor?

Whether you want to save desktop space or simply prefer the convenience of using an external monitor, there might come a time when you want to close your Mac but continue working on the monitor. So how can you achieve this? In this article, we will guide you through the process of closing your Mac and still utilizing your monitor without any hassle.
The Simple Steps to Close Mac and Still Use Monitor
Closing your Mac without interrupting your workflow is an easy task. Follow these simple steps, and you’ll be able to switch to your external monitor without any issues:
1. **Ensure your Mac is connected to the monitor** – Connect your Mac to the external monitor using the appropriate cable, such as HDMI or Thunderbolt.
2. **Adjust the settings** – Once the connection is established, head over to the Apple menu and click on “System Preferences.” In the System Preferences window, select “Displays.”
3. **Mirror or extend the display** – In the Displays settings, select the “Arrangement” tab. Here, you have two options: “Mirror Displays” or “Show Desktop Only on 1” (or a specific number, depending on your monitor setup). Choose the preferable mode based on your requirements.
4. **Close the lid of your Mac** – With the display settings adjusted, gently close the lid of your Mac. It will go into sleep mode, but the external monitor will continue functioning as the primary display.
5. **Use the external monitor** – Now, you can use your external monitor just like you would if your Mac were open. The external monitor becomes your main workspace while the closed Mac works silently in the background, conserving energy.
By following these steps, you can gracefully close your Mac and enjoy the benefits of working on a larger screen.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I use my Mac with the lid closed?
Yes, you can close your Mac and still continue using an external monitor by adjusting the display settings in the System Preferences.
2. What are the advantages of working on an external monitor?
A larger screen provides more workspace, improves productivity, and allows for better multitasking.
3. Can I keep my Mac closed for extended periods?
While it’s possible to keep your Mac closed for a few hours or even a day, it’s recommended to open it periodically to prevent overheating.
4. Will closing my Mac affect its performance?
Closing your Mac will not affect its performance as long as it is properly ventilated and not overheating.
5. How can I connect an external monitor to my Mac?
You can connect an external monitor to your Mac using the appropriate cable, such as HDMI, Thunderbolt, or USB-C.
6. Can I use multiple external monitors with my closed Mac?
Yes, depending on your Mac model and specifications, you can connect and use multiple external monitors simultaneously.
7. Do I need to adjust display settings every time I connect an external monitor?
No, once you’ve adjusted the display settings, they will be saved, and your Mac will remember them for future connections.
8. Can I control my Mac using only the external monitor?
Yes, you can control your Mac using the mouse, keyboard, or trackpad connected to it or use Bluetooth peripherals.
9. Does closing my Mac save energy?
Closing your Mac and using an external monitor can save energy as the Mac’s primary display is turned off.
10. Can I wake up my Mac from sleep while the lid is closed?
Yes, you can wake up your Mac from sleep while the lid is closed by pressing any key on the connected keyboard or moving the connected mouse.
11. Can I play audio on my Mac while it’s closed?
Yes, you can continue playing audio on your Mac while it’s closed, and the sound will be output through your external speaker or headphones.
12. Will closing my Mac improve its lifespan?
While closing your Mac won’t directly affect its lifespan, it can help prevent physical damage, such as accidental spills or impacts, while using an external monitor.
In conclusion, closing your Mac while utilizing an external monitor is a straightforward process that can enhance your productivity and provide a more comfortable working experience. By following the steps mentioned above, you can seamlessly switch to your external monitor without any disruption to your workflow.