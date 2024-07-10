**How to close lid Macbook external monitor?** Closing the lid of your MacBook while using an external monitor can be a little bit tricky. However, with some simple steps and adjustments, you can easily achieve this. Here’s how you can close the lid of your MacBook while using an external monitor:
1. **Connect your external monitor**: Firstly, connect your external monitor to your MacBook using the appropriate cable (HDMI, Thunderbolt, or USB-C).
2. **Ensure power and display settings are properly configured**: Go to “System Preferences” and click on “Energy Saver.” Make sure that the option “Put hard disks to sleep when possible” is unchecked.
3. **Connect a keyboard and mouse**: Connect a keyboard and mouse to your MacBook or use the built-in keyboard and trackpad. This is essential for ease of use when your MacBook’s lid is closed.
4. **Place your MacBook in closed-lid mode**: Once everything is connected, close the lid of your MacBook. It will automatically go into sleep mode, but the external monitor will continue to display your content.
5. **Wake up your MacBook**: To wake up your MacBook, press any key on the connected keyboard or click the mouse. This will activate your MacBook while keeping the external monitor as the primary display.
6. **Adjust display settings (optional)**: By default, your external monitor will mirror your MacBook’s display. If you want to extend your desktop, go to “System Preferences,” click on “Displays,” and select “Arrangement.” Uncheck the “Mirror Displays” option, and you will have an extended desktop across your MacBook and external monitor.
7. **Adjust power and sleep settings (optional)**: If you prefer to keep your MacBook on after closing the lid, go to “System Preferences,” click on “Energy Saver,” and adjust the settings to your preference. Keep in mind that this may affect battery life.
Closing the lid of your MacBook while using an external monitor can be a useful way to save space on your desk and have a more streamlined setup. However, it is important to note that MacBooks are not necessarily designed for constant closed-lid use. If you plan to use this setup for an extended period, ensure that your MacBook is well-ventilated to avoid overheating.
FAQs:
1. Can I use my MacBook with the lid closed?
Yes, you can use your MacBook with the lid closed by connecting an external monitor and peripherals.
2. Can I still use the keyboard and trackpad on a closed MacBook?
You can use the built-in keyboard and trackpad on a MacBook by connecting external peripherals or using a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse.
3. Will my MacBook overheat if I close the lid?
Closing the lid of your MacBook while using an external monitor can potentially cause overheating. Ensure proper ventilation by using a laptop cooling pad or elevating the MacBook to allow air circulation.
4. Can I wake up my MacBook without opening the lid?
Yes, you can wake up your MacBook by pressing any key on the external keyboard or by clicking the mouse.
5. How do I switch between the MacBook screen and external monitor?
To switch between the MacBook screen and external monitor, open the lid or wake up your MacBook, and it will automatically display on the primary monitor.
6. Do I need to adjust any settings to use my MacBook with an external monitor?
In most cases, connecting an external monitor to your MacBook should work seamlessly without the need for additional settings. However, you may want to adjust display settings for extended desktop functionality.
7. Can I use different resolutions for my MacBook and external monitor?
Yes, you can use different resolutions for your MacBook and external monitor. Simply go to “System Preferences,” click on “Displays,” and select the resolution options for each display.
8. Is it possible to close the lid of a MacBook while using an external monitor and keep the MacBook running?
While it is not recommended to keep the MacBook running with the lid closed for extended periods, you can adjust the energy settings to keep the MacBook on even when the lid is closed.
9. Why does my MacBook go to sleep when I close the lid?
Closing the lid of a MacBook is designed to activate the sleep mode to conserve power and prevent accidental operations.
10. Can I use a MacBook in closed-lid mode with an external monitor while charging?
Yes, you can use a MacBook in closed-lid mode while charging it. Connect the charging cable while the lid is open, and then close the lid after it’s connected.
11. Do I need to disconnect the external monitor before opening the MacBook lid?
No, it is not necessary to disconnect the external monitor before opening the MacBook lid. The MacBook will automatically detect and switch to the built-in display.
12. How can I prevent my MacBook from going to sleep when I close the lid?
To prevent your MacBook from going to sleep when you close the lid, go to “System Preferences,” click on “Energy Saver,” and change the settings accordingly.