If you are using an external monitor with your laptop, you may wonder how to properly close the laptop without interrupting your workflow. Closing your laptop while using an external monitor can provide you with additional desk space and a more comfortable viewing angle. However, it’s essential to know the correct steps to avoid any technical glitches or mishaps. In this article, we will guide you through the process of safely shutting your laptop while connected to an external monitor.
Step-by-Step Guide to Close Laptop with External Monitor
1. Connect your laptop to the external monitor:
Start by connecting your laptop to the external monitor using the appropriate video cable. Ensure that both the laptop and external monitor are turned on and functional.
2. Set up dual display or screen extension:
Configure your laptop to extend the display to the external monitor. This can usually be done by pressing the “Windows” key + “P” key simultaneously and selecting the “Extend” option.
3. Adjust display settings:
You may need to adjust the resolution and orientation of the external monitor to ensure it aligns with your preferences. Go to your computer’s display settings and make the necessary adjustments.
4. Rearrange your desktop icons (optional):
If you want to optimize your workspace, you can rearrange your desktop icons to appear primarily on the external monitor. Simply drag and drop the icons to your desired location.
**
How to close laptop with external monitor?
**
Now that you have set up your laptop and external monitor correctly, it’s time to close your laptop while keeping the external display active. Follow these steps:
1. Ensure that your laptop is plugged into a power source. This step is crucial, as closing the laptop while it is not connected to power might cause it to go into sleep mode or shut down completely.
2. Verify that your laptop is connected to the external monitor properly and that the display is extended or set up as desired.
3. Close the laptop lid gently. Most laptops have a small switch near the hinge that detects when the lid is closed. This switch is essential in keeping the laptop running even when the lid is shut.
4. Once the lid is closed, your external monitor should become the primary display, and your laptop’s screen will turn off. You can continue using your laptop as usual, but now you have more workspace and improved ergonomics.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I close my laptop lid without an external monitor?
Yes, closing your laptop lid without an external monitor is possible, but ensure that you adjust your power settings first. Otherwise, your laptop might go into sleep mode or hibernate when the lid is closed.
2. Will my laptop continue to function when the lid is closed?
Yes, closing the laptop lid while connected to an external monitor will not interrupt its functionality. It will continue running, and you can use the external monitor as your primary display.
3. Will closing the laptop lid affect its performance?
No, closing the laptop lid does not impact its performance, as the laptop remains active and continues processing tasks. However, make sure your laptop doesn’t overheat due to inadequate ventilation when the lid is closed.
4. Can I wake up my laptop with the lid closed?
Yes, you can wake up your laptop with the lid closed. Simply press any key on your external keyboard or move your mouse, and the laptop will wake up and display content on the external monitor.
5. How can I switch back to the laptop’s screen if needed?
To switch back to your laptop’s screen, open the lid, and your laptop’s display will turn on again. You can also press the “Windows” key + “P” key and select the “PC screen only” option to use only your laptop’s screen.
6. Can I use the laptop’s touchpad while the lid is closed?
With the lid closed, you cannot use the laptop’s touchpad. However, you can connect an external mouse to your laptop and continue using it as normal.
7. Is it possible to adjust the external monitor’s brightness and volume?
Yes, you can adjust the brightness and volume of the external monitor by using its built-in controls or buttons. Most monitors have physical buttons on the front or sides that allow you to make these adjustments.
8. Does closing the laptop lid save power?
Closing the laptop lid does save some power since the laptop’s screen is turned off. However, it’s advisable to plug in your laptop to a power source to prevent it from going into sleep mode and losing your work.
9. Can I close my laptop while it is updating?
It is not recommended to close your laptop while it is updating or installing important software updates. It’s best to allow the updates to complete before closing the lid to avoid any potential issues.
10. What if my laptop does not have a switch to detect the lid closure?
In most cases, laptops have a small magnetic switch near the hinge that detects when the lid is closed. However, if your laptop lacks this feature, you might need to adjust your power settings to ensure it doesn’t go into sleep mode or hibernate when the lid is closed.
11. Will closing the laptop lid cause it to overheat?
Closing the laptop lid will not inherently cause overheating. However, it’s important to ensure that your laptop is properly ventilated and not placed on soft surfaces that could obstruct the airflow.
12. Can I use the laptop’s built-in camera with the lid closed?
No, you cannot use the laptop’s built-in camera with the lid closed. The camera is typically located above the laptop’s display and is only accessible when the lid is open.