**How to close laptop lid and still use monitor?**
Closing the laptop lid while still using the monitor can be a useful option when you want to connect your laptop to an external display or if you prefer working with multiple screens. Here are the steps to achieve this:
1. Connect your laptop to an external monitor. The first step is to connect your laptop to an external monitor using the appropriate cables. Depending on your laptop’s available ports and the monitor’s compatibility, you can use HDMI, VGA, DisplayPort, or USB-C cables.
2. Access the power settings. On your laptop, go to the power settings by clicking on the battery icon in the system tray and selecting “Power & sleep settings” or accessing it through the Control Panel.
3. Choose what happens when you close the lid. Within the power settings, you will find an option called “Choose what closing the lid does” or “When I close the lid.” Click on it to open the lid closure settings.
4. Configure the lid closure setting. In the lid closure settings, there will be options like “Do nothing,” “Sleep,” “Hibernate,” or “Shut down.” To use the monitor and keep the laptop running after closing the lid, you need to select the “Do nothing” option.
5. Apply the changes. Once you have selected the “Do nothing” option, click on the “Save changes” or “Apply” button to apply the modification to your laptop’s power settings.
With these steps, your laptop will continue to run even when you close the lid, allowing you to use only the external monitor.
Related or similar FAQs:
1.
Can all laptops use an external monitor with the lid closed?
Yes, most laptops allow you to use an external monitor with the lid closed, but it may depend on the hardware and power settings of your specific laptop model.
2.
Will closing the laptop lid affect its cooling?
Closing the laptop lid while using an external monitor might lead to increased heat buildup, as the laptop’s ventilation can be blocked. Ensure your laptop is well-ventilated and consider using a laptop cooling pad.
3.
What alternative options are there for connecting a laptop to an external monitor?
Apart from cables, you can also use docking stations or wireless display adapters, such as Miracast or Chromecast, to connect your laptop to an external monitor.
4.
Can I close the laptop lid without interrupting my tasks?
Yes, by selecting the appropriate power settings, you can close the laptop lid without interrupting your tasks and continue using only the connected external monitor.
5.
Is it possible to change the lid closure settings temporarily?
Yes, you can change the lid closure settings temporarily by accessing the power settings and modifying the options to suit your immediate needs.
6.
Can I use different resolutions on my laptop and external monitor?
Yes, you can use different resolutions on your laptop and external monitor. However, you might experience some scaling issues or variations in the display quality.
7.
What if my laptop doesn’t have the “Do nothing” option in the lid closure settings?
If your laptop doesn’t have the “Do nothing” option, it might be due to the power plan settings. Ensure you adjust the power plan settings to allow the lid closure behavior you desire.
8.
Can I use the laptop’s keyboard and touchpad with the lid closed?
Yes, you can still use the laptop’s built-in keyboard and touchpad even with the lid closed if you want to continue using them alongside the external monitor.
9.
What precautions should I take when connecting the laptop to an external monitor for the first time?
Ensure that both your laptop and externally connected monitor are powered off before connecting them to avoid any potential damages.
10.
How can I switch the display output between my laptop and the external monitor?
You can switch the display output between your laptop and the external monitor by using the display settings in your laptop’s operating system or by pressing the corresponding function keys on your keyboard.
11.
What if I only want to use the external monitor and not the laptop’s built-in display?
If you only want to use the external monitor and not the laptop’s built-in display, you can disconnect or disable the laptop’s display in the graphics settings or remove the connection to the laptop’s screen physically.
12.
Does keeping the laptop lid closed for an extended period affect its performance?
Keeping the laptop lid closed for an extended period generally does not affect its performance. However, it’s always recommended to allow proper ventilation and prevent overheating during long usage durations.