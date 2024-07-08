How to close laptop and use monitor macbook?

Using an external monitor with your MacBook can significantly enhance your productivity by providing a larger and more immersive display. However, you may wonder how to close your laptop and utilize only the external monitor. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to close your laptop while using an external monitor with your MacBook.
Step 1: Connect your MacBook to the external monitor
Start by connecting your MacBook to the external monitor using the appropriate cable (such as HDMI, DisplayPort, or USB-C). Ensure that both ends of the cable are securely plugged in.
Step 2: Adjust the display settings
Once your MacBook is connected to the external monitor, go to the Apple menu and select “System Preferences.” Then, choose “Displays” and navigate to the “Arrangement” tab. Here, you’ll see a checkbox labeled “Mirror Displays.” Uncheck this box to ensure that your external monitor acts as a separate display and not a duplicate of your MacBook’s screen.
Step 3: Close your MacBook
Closing your MacBook while using an external monitor might seem counterintuitive, but it’s actually quite simple. While keeping your MacBook connected to the external monitor, gently close the lid until it clicks shut. This action does not put your laptop to sleep but instead triggers the “Closed-Display” mode.
In this mode, your MacBook continues to run while the display remains off. All visuals will be directed to the connected external monitor, providing you with a seamless dual-screen setup.
Step 4: Adjust settings for closed-display mode
To optimize your MacBook for closed-display mode, visit the Apple menu, choose “System Preferences,” and select “Energy Saver.” Then, adjust the “When plugged in, turn display off after” slider to “Never.” This setting prevents your external monitor from automatically turning off when your MacBook is closed.
Additionally, you might want to adjust other settings like “Computer Sleep” and “Put the hard disks to sleep when possible” to meet your specific preferences and power management needs.
Step 5: Reopening your MacBook
When you’re done using the external monitor and wish to revert to using your MacBook’s built-in display, simply open your laptop lid. After a few seconds, the MacBook’s screen will turn on while the external monitor display is disabled. This switching happens seamlessly, allowing you to carry on without interruptions.
Now that we have covered the main steps to close your laptop and make use of an external monitor with your MacBook, let’s address some related FAQs to provide additional information and clarification.
FAQs
1. Can I use a MacBook with a closed lid?
Yes, it is possible to use a MacBook with a closed lid by following the steps outlined in this article.
2. Will closing my MacBook cause it to sleep?
No, closing your MacBook with an external monitor connected will trigger the closed-display mode, keeping your MacBook running while the display is off.
3. Can I use any external monitor with my MacBook?
Yes, you can use any external monitor that is compatible with your MacBook’s connection ports (such as HDMI, DisplayPort, or USB-C).
4. What if my MacBook doesn’t support closed-display mode?
Some older MacBook models may not support closed-display mode. In such cases, you will not be able to use your MacBook with a closed lid.
5. Will using an external monitor with a closed MacBook drain the battery?
If you keep your MacBook connected to a power source while using the external monitor, it will not drain the battery. However, if it is not plugged in, the battery will eventually be depleted.
6. Can I modify closed-display mode settings?
Yes, you can customize the settings for closed-display mode in the Energy Saver section of System Preferences, as mentioned earlier in this article.
7. Can I use an external monitor without closing my MacBook?
Absolutely. If you prefer not to close your MacBook lid, you can still use an external monitor as an extended display by adjusting the settings in the “Arrangement” tab of the “Displays” section in System Preferences.
8. How do I switch between using an external monitor and the MacBook’s screen?
To switch between using an external monitor and your MacBook’s screen, simply open or close the MacBook’s lid.
9. Can I use the MacBook’s built-in keyboard and trackpad with an external monitor?
Yes, you can continue using your MacBook’s built-in keyboard and trackpad while the laptop is closed and you are utilizing the external monitor.
10. How does closed-display mode affect performance?
Using your MacBook in closed-display mode should not affect performance, as long as your laptop has adequate ventilation to prevent overheating.
11. Can I connect multiple external monitors to my MacBook in closed-display mode?
While it is possible to connect multiple external monitors to your MacBook, closed-display mode typically supports only one external monitor.
12. Can I use closed-display mode with my MacBook when running on battery power?
Yes, you can use closed-display mode with your MacBook running on battery power. However, keep in mind that it will drain your battery, so ensure that you have sufficient charge or access to a power source.
By following the steps outlined in this article, you can easily close your MacBook and utilize an external monitor to create a more productive workspace. Whether you’re working on demanding tasks, running multiple applications, or simply enjoying a larger display, this setup will enhance your efficiency and improve your overall Mac experience.