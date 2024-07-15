How to close floating keyboard ipad?

How to Close Floating Keyboard on iPad
The floating keyboard feature on the iPad provides users with the flexibility to adjust the position and size of their keyboard according to their preferences. However, once you are done using the floating keyboard, you may wonder how to close it. In this article, we will discuss the steps to close the floating keyboard on your iPad and address some related frequently asked questions to help you better understand this feature.
How to Close Floating Keyboard on iPad?
To close the floating keyboard on your iPad, follow these simple steps:
1. Start by activating the floating keyboard by tapping and holding the keyboard icon located at the bottom right of the keyboard.
2. Once the floating keyboard appears, you will notice a small gray arrow button at its bottom edge.
3. To close the floating keyboard, tap and hold the gray arrow button.
4. Finally, drag the floating keyboard towards the bottom of the screen until it disappears.
By following these steps, you can easily close the floating keyboard on your iPad and revert back to the regular keyboard layout.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I resize the floating keyboard on my iPad?
Yes, you can resize the floating keyboard on your iPad. Just place two fingers on the keyboard and pinch them together to make it smaller or spread them apart to make it larger.
2. How can I move the floating keyboard to a different position on the screen?
To move the floating keyboard to a different position, tap and hold the keyboard icon, drag it to the desired location, and release it.
3. Is it possible to split the floating keyboard on the iPad?
No, splitting the floating keyboard is not an available option. However, you can split the standard keyboard by performing a spreading gesture on it using two thumbs.
4. Can I enable or disable the floating keyboard feature on my iPad?
Yes, you can enable or disable the floating keyboard feature on your iPad by going to the Settings app, selecting “General,” then “Keyboard,” and toggling the “Floating Keyboard” option.
5. Why would I prefer using the floating keyboard on my iPad?
The floating keyboard on the iPad allows you to type with one hand more comfortably, particularly on larger displays, by repositioning the keyboard to a convenient location.
6. Does the floating keyboard support multi-language input?
Yes, the floating keyboard supports multi-language input, allowing you to seamlessly switch between different languages using the language switch key.
7. Can I use the floating keyboard in all apps on my iPad?
Yes, you can use the floating keyboard in most apps that support text input on your iPad. However, some apps may have special interfaces that do not support this feature.
8. Is there a way to change the appearance of the floating keyboard?
No, currently, there are no options to change the appearance of the floating keyboard. It retains the same design as the standard keyboard on the iPad.
9. Can I use external keyboards with the floating keyboard feature?
No, the floating keyboard feature is not compatible with external keyboards connected to your iPad. It is designed specifically for on-screen typing.
10. What is the benefit of having a floating keyboard compared to the standard keyboard layout?
The benefit of the floating keyboard is that it allows you to have more flexibility in positioning the keyboard on the screen, making it easier to reach and type with one hand.
11. How can I switch back to the standard keyboard layout from the floating keyboard?
To switch back to the standard keyboard layout, simply close the floating keyboard using the aforementioned steps, and the regular keyboard will automatically appear.
12. Can I use the floating keyboard in split view or slide over mode?
Yes, you can use the floating keyboard in split view or slide over mode on compatible iPad models, allowing you to type while using multiple apps simultaneously.
In conclusion, the floating keyboard feature on the iPad provides users with a flexible and customizable typing experience. By following the steps mentioned above, you can easily close the floating keyboard when you no longer need it. Additionally, the ability to resize and move the floating keyboard further enhances its convenience. Explore this feature and make the most out of your iPad’s keyboard functionality.