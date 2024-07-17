**How to close apps on Macbook with keyboard?**
Closing apps on a Macbook can be done effortlessly using the keyboard. Instead of manually clicking on the closing button or using a trackpad, keyboard shortcuts can make this task quick and efficient. Here are the steps to close apps on a Macbook using the keyboard:
1. **Step 1: Identify the app you want to close.** Before you can close an app using the keyboard, you must first identify the application window you want to close. Ensure that the app is active and in focus.
2. **Step 2: Access the application menu.** To access the application menu, press and hold the “Command” key (⌘) on your keyboard.
3. **Step 3: Locate the close command.** While holding the “Command” key (⌘), look for the letter “W” on your keyboard. The “W” key represents the close command for most applications on a Macbook.
4. **Step 4: Press the close command.** After identifying the close command, press and release the letter “W” while still holding the “Command” key (⌘) on your keyboard. This action will send the close command to the application and close the active window.
By following these steps, you can swiftly close applications on your Macbook using just the keyboard.
Related or similar FAQs:
1. How can I switch between apps on a Macbook using the keyboard?
To switch between apps on a Macbook using the keyboard, hold down the “Command” key (⌘) and press the “Tab” key. Keep pressing the “Tab” key to cycle through the open apps until you reach the desired one, then release the “Command” key (⌘) to switch.
2. Can I close all open windows of an app with one keyboard shortcut?
Unfortunately, there is no default keyboard shortcut to close all open windows of an app simultaneously. You will need to close each window individually using the keyboard shortcut mentioned earlier.
3. Are there alternative keyboard shortcuts to close apps on a Macbook?
Yes, there is another keyboard shortcut to close apps on a Macbook. Instead of pressing “Command” + “W,” you can use “Command” + “Q” to quit the entire application rather than just closing a specific window.
4. Can I customize the keyboard shortcuts for closing apps?
Yes, you can customize keyboard shortcuts on a Macbook. Go to “System Preferences” > “Keyboard” > “Shortcuts,” then select “App Shortcuts” in the left sidebar. Click the “+” button to add a new shortcut and specify the application and the custom keyboard shortcut you desire.
5. Is it possible to close a frozen or unresponsive app using the keyboard?
If an app becomes unresponsive or freezes, you can force quit it using the keyboard. Press “Command” + “Option” + “Esc” together to open the “Force Quit Applications” window. Select the unresponsive app and click “Force Quit” to close it.
6. How can I hide an app quickly with a keyboard shortcut?
To hide an app quickly without closing it, press “Command” + “H” on your keyboard. This action will hide the active app and bring you back to the desktop.
7. Is there a way to minimize windows using the keyboard?
Yes, you can minimize windows using the keyboard. Press “Command” + “M” to minimize the active window to the Dock.
8. What should I do if the application menu doesn’t appear when pressing “Command”?
If the application menu doesn’t appear when pressing “Command,” make sure the app window is active and in focus. If it still doesn’t work, try restarting the app or restarting your Macbook.
9. Can I close all apps and restart my Macbook using the keyboard?
To close all apps and restart your Macbook, hold down “Control” + “Command” + “Power button” simultaneously. This action will bring up the restart menu, allowing you to select the desired option.
10. How do I close apps running in the background?
To close apps running in the background, you can either use the keyboard shortcut mentioned earlier for each open window or navigate to the “Dock” at the bottom of the screen. Right-click on the app icon in the Dock and select “Quit” to close the app completely.
11. Is it possible to close multiple windows of the same app using a keyboard shortcut?
No, the default keyboard shortcut only closes the active window of an app. To close other windows of the same app, you will need to repeat the keyboard shortcut for each window separately.
12. Can I reopen a closed window of an app using the keyboard?
No, the keyboard shortcut mentioned earlier only closes the active window of an app. To reopen a recently closed window, you will need to manually navigate to the app’s menu and select the desired option, if available.