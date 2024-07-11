How to close apps on ASUS laptop?

Whether you’re new to using an ASUS laptop or just want to brush up on your skills, closing apps is an essential task to learn. Closing apps not only helps free up system resources but also ensures better performance and efficiency. In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to close apps on your ASUS laptop.
Step 1: Minimize the App
To close an app on your ASUS laptop, the first step is to minimize it. You can do this in several ways:
– Click the ‘-‘ button: locate the ‘-‘ button on the top-right corner of the app window and click on it. This will minimize the app to the taskbar.
– Use the keyboard shortcut: press the ‘Windows’ key + ‘D’ simultaneously to minimize all open windows. This will take you directly to the desktop, effectively minimizing all running apps.
Step 2: Locate the App on the Taskbar
Now that the app has been minimized, locate its icon on the taskbar. It is usually located at the bottom of the screen, displaying icons of all the running apps. Look for the icon that represents the app you want to close.
Step 3: Right-click on the App Icon
Once you have found the app icon on the taskbar, right-click on it. This will open a context menu with various options.
Step 4: Choose the “Close” Option
In the context menu, look for the option labeled “Close” or “Close window” and click on it. This action will immediately close the app you have selected.
Step 5: Repeat if Necessary
If you want to close multiple apps, simply repeat steps 2 to 4 for each app until you have closed all the desired apps.
And there you have it! You have successfully closed an app on your ASUS laptop. Following these steps should help you manage your apps efficiently and ensure optimal performance.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I close apps on an ASUS laptop using keyboard shortcuts?
Yes, you can. Pressing ‘Alt’ + ‘F4’ when the app is in focus will usually close it.
2. What is the difference between minimizing and closing an app?
Minimizing an app simply hides it from view, while closing an app terminates its processes and removes it from memory.
3. Is it necessary to close all apps on my ASUS laptop?
While it’s not necessary to close all apps, closing unnecessary apps can help improve system performance.
4. What if I accidentally closed an app? Can I reopen it?
Yes, you can reopen recently closed apps by right-clicking on the taskbar and selecting the “Task Manager” option. From there, go to the “Applications” tab, right-click on the app you want to reopen, and choose “Bring to front.”
5. Can I close apps on my ASUS laptop while keeping some background processes running?
Yes, you can. Simply close the app window while leaving the processes running in the foreground.
6. How can I see all the running apps on my ASUS laptop?
To see all the running apps, press ‘Ctrl’ + ‘Shift’ + ‘Esc’ simultaneously to open the Task Manager. Then, go to the “Processes” or “Applications” tab.
7. Do all apps behave the same when minimized or closed?
No, some apps may continue running in the background even after minimizing, while others may completely close.
8. Can I close apps on my ASUS laptop through the “Taskbar Settings”?
No, the “Taskbar Settings” only allow you to customize the appearance and behavior of the taskbar, not close apps.
9. What if an app is not responding? How can I close it?
If an app is not responding, you can force it to close by opening the Task Manager (press ‘Ctrl’ + ‘Shift’ + ‘Esc’), finding the app under the “Processes” tab, right-clicking on it, and selecting “End Task.”
10. Will closing an app delete my unsaved work?
Yes, closing an app without saving your work may result in data loss. Always ensure you save your work before closing an app.
11. Can I close all apps at once on my ASUS laptop?
Yes, pressing ‘Alt’ + ‘F4’ when the desktop is in focus will bring up a dialog box that allows you to close the currently active window. Repeatedly pressing ‘Alt’ + ‘F4’ will close all open windows.
12. How can I close apps that do not have an icon on the taskbar?
You can close apps without an icon on the taskbar by using the “Alt + Tab” keyboard shortcut to switch between open windows, selecting the app you want to close, and then following steps 3 and 4 mentioned earlier.