How to close active window using keyboard?

Have you ever found yourself in a situation where you have multiple windows open on your computer screen, and you just want to quickly close one of them? Closing windows using a mouse can sometimes be cumbersome, especially when you have several applications running simultaneously. Fortunately, there is a simple and efficient way to close an active window using just your keyboard. In this article, we will guide you through the process step by step.
Step 1: Activating the Targeted Window
Before closing an active window, you need to switch focus to the window you want to close. You can achieve this by pressing the Alt key and Tab key simultaneously. This will bring up a window switcher panel that displays all the open windows on your screen.
Step 2: Close the Active Window
Once you have switched focus to the desired window, you can proceed to close it. Here are a few methods to do so:
Method 1: Close with Alt + F4
The simplest and most commonly used method is by pressing Alt and F4 keys together. This key combination triggers the close function of the currently active window.
Method 2: Close with Alt + Spacebar
Another option is to press the Alt key and the Spacebar simultaneously. This will open the window’s control menu. Then, press the CL key to execute the close command.
Method 3: Close with Ctrl + W
If you are working within a browser or a text editor, pressing Ctrl and W together will close the active window or tab.
Method 4: Close with Ctrl + F4
In some applications, such as Microsoft Office or Adobe Creative Suite, you can use Ctrl and F4 concurrently to close the active window or document.
FAQs
1. Can I close multiple windows using these methods?
No, these methods close only the active window. You need to repeat the process for each window you want to close.
2. Is there an alternative method for Mac users?
Yes, on Mac, you can use the combination of Command + W to close the active window.
3. Will closing the active window also close the application?
No, closing the active window will not automatically close the entire application. It will only close the specific window.
4. What if I accidentally close a window?
If you mistakenly close a window, you can reopen it by navigating to the application’s menu and selecting the option to open a new window.
5. Are there any risks associated with using keyboard shortcuts to close windows?
There are no significant risks. However, it’s always a good practice to save your work before closing any window, as you may lose unsaved changes.
6. Can I customize these keyboard shortcuts?
In some applications, you can customize the keyboard shortcuts according to your preference. However, it may not be possible in every software.
7. Do these methods work on all operating systems?
The methods mentioned in this article are primarily aimed at Windows users. However, the majority of these shortcuts work on other operating systems as well, with slight variations.
8. Will closing a window free up system resources?
Closing a window may release some system resources, but it largely depends on the application. Some applications may continue to run in the background even after closing their windows.
9. How do I close a window without minimizing it?
These shortcuts directly close the active window without minimizing it. Minimizing windows require a different set of keyboard shortcuts.
10. Can I close windows that are not responding?
Unfortunately, keyboard shortcuts might not work on unresponsive or frozen windows. You may need to resort to other methods, such as using the Task Manager or Force Quitting.
11. Is there a way to close windows without using the keyboard?
Yes, you can always use the mouse to click on the close (X) button located in the top right corner of each window.
12. How can I close windows in a virtual desktop environment?
In virtual desktop environments, such as on Linux or macOS, you can switch to the desired virtual desktop and use the aforementioned keyboard shortcuts to close the active window within that desktop.