How to close a word document using keyboard?

Closing a Word document using the keyboard is a quick and efficient way to finish your work without needing to reach for the mouse. Whether you’re a frequent Word user or just starting to explore the features, learning how to close a document using only your keyboard can save you valuable time. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to close a Word document using keyboard shortcuts.
The Answer:
**To close a Word document using the keyboard, press the Ctrl key and the W key simultaneously.**
By utilizing this keyboard shortcut, you can promptly close your Word document and move on to other tasks. It’s important to note that closing a document doesn’t close the entire Word application, allowing you to open a new document or work with other existing files without interruption.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. How can I close a Word document without saving it?
To close a Word document without saving, press the Alt key followed by the F key and then the C key. This shortcut will immediately close the document without prompting you to save any changes.
2. Is there a way to close all open Word documents at once?
Yes, you can close all open Word documents simultaneously by holding down the Shift key and clicking the “X” button in the top-right corner of any Word document window.
3. Can I close a document in Word without closing the program?
Absolutely! You can close a document without closing the entire Word program. Simply press the Ctrl key and the W key simultaneously to close the active document while keeping Word open.
4. Is it possible to close multiple Word documents one by one?
Yes, you can close multiple Word documents one by one by pressing the Ctrl key and the F4 key simultaneously. This will close the active document, and you can repeat the shortcut to close any additional documents.
5. What is the keyboard shortcut to close Word entirely?
To close the entire Word program, including all open documents, press the Alt key and the F4 key simultaneously.
6. Can I use a different keyboard shortcut to close a Word document?
Unfortunately, there isn’t a built-in alternative keyboard shortcut to close a Word document. However, you can customize keyboard shortcuts in Word by going to “File” > “Options” > “Customize Ribbon” > “Keyboard Shortcuts” and selecting “All Commands” under “Categories.”
7. Is there a way to close a document in Word using the Esc key?
No, the Esc key doesn’t close the active document in Word. It is primarily used to cancel or exit certain dialog boxes or actions.
8. Can I close a document in Word without using any keyboard shortcuts?
Yes, you can close a document without using keyboard shortcuts by clicking the “X” button in the top-right corner of the Word document window.
9. Does closing a document in Word automatically save changes?
No, closing a document in Word doesn’t automatically save changes. If you made any modifications to the document and haven’t saved them, Word will prompt you to save or discard the changes before closing.
10. What happens if I accidentally close a Word document without saving?
If you accidentally close a Word document without saving, any unsaved changes will be lost. Word doesn’t retain a backup copy, so it’s crucial to regularly save your work to avoid losing important data.
11. How can I reopen a closed Word document?
To reopen a closed Word document, launch the Word program and click on the “File” tab. Then, select “Recent” from the left-hand menu, and you will find a list of recently closed documents. Simply click on the desired document to reopen it.
12. Are the keyboard shortcuts for closing documents the same in different versions of Word?
Yes, the keyboard shortcuts to close documents are generally the same across different versions of Word, including Word 2010, 2013, 2016, and the most recent Word 365. However, it’s always a good idea to verify specific shortcuts in the official documentation or by referring to the help section within Word itself.
Now that you’re familiar with closing a Word document using only your keyboard, you can be more productive in your work and save valuable time. Remember to save your documents regularly to avoid any accidental loss of data, and feel free to explore additional keyboard shortcuts to enhance your Word experience.