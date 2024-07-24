How to close a window on Mac with keyboard?

Using a Mac computer comes with a plethora of features and shortcuts that can boost productivity and make tasks easier. One common task we often perform is closing windows. While most users rely on their mouse or trackpad to click the “X” button on the top left corner of a window, did you know there’s a simple and convenient way to close a window on your Mac using just your keyboard? In this article, we will explore how to close windows on a Mac using keyboard shortcuts.
The Keyboard Shortcut to Close a Window on Mac
**To close a window on Mac using your keyboard, simply press the Command (⌘) key and the W key simultaneously.**
Yes, it’s that simple! Pressing Command (⌘) + W will close the active window you are currently working on in most Mac applications. This keyboard shortcut is widely supported across various applications, making it a vital shortcut to remember to speed up your workflow.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How do I close a window on Mac without a mouse?
If you don’t have access to a mouse, you can use the keyboard shortcut Command (⌘) + W to close a window on your Mac.
2. Does Command (⌘) + W always close a window?
While Command (⌘) + W works for most applications, there might be exceptions. Some apps might have their own specific keyboard shortcuts for closing windows, so check their documentation or preferences.
3. Can I reopen a closed window using a keyboard shortcut?
Unfortunately, there isn’t a universal keyboard shortcut to reopen a closed window. However, some applications allow you to view recently closed windows within their user interface or through their preferences.
4. How can I close multiple windows at once?
To close multiple windows simultaneously, press Command (⌘) + Option (⌥) + W together. This will close all the open windows within the active application.
5. Is there a way to close all windows on Mac instantly?
Closing all windows on a Mac can be achieved by pressing Command (⌘) + Option (⌥) + W in most cases. However, this will only close windows within the currently active application, not all applications.
6. Can I customize keyboard shortcuts for closing windows?
Yes, you can customize keyboard shortcuts by going to the “Keyboard” preferences in your System Preferences. From there, select “Shortcuts” and then “App Shortcuts” to add or modify shortcuts for specific applications, including window closing.
7. Does Command (⌘) + Q close windows as well?
No, Command (⌘) + Q is used to quit an application, which will close all open windows within that application.
8. What if I accidentally close a window?
In most applications, you can easily reopen a recently closed window by going to the “File” menu and selecting “Reopen Closed Window” or using the keyboard shortcut Command (⌘) + Shift (⇧) + T.
9. Are there any alternative ways to close a window on Mac?
Yes, you can often close a window by clicking and holding the red “X” button on the top left corner of the window until a menu appears, and then selecting “Close” from the options.
10. Can I use a keyboard shortcut to close Finder windows?
Yes, Command (⌘) + W works for Finder windows as well. Simply make sure the Finder window you want to close is active, and press Command (⌘) + W.
11. How do I close full-screen windows?
If you are using a window in full-screen mode, simply move your cursor to the top of the screen to display the menu bar, and then press Command (⌘) + W to close the window.
12. What if Command (⌘) + W doesn’t work in a specific application?
Some applications might not support the standard Command (⌘) + W shortcut. In such cases, you can check the application’s preferences or menu for alternative shortcuts or consult the application’s documentation for further assistance.
Now that you know the keyboard shortcut to close a window on your Mac, you can save time and simplify your workflow. Mastering keyboard shortcuts can significantly enhance your productivity, so don’t hesitate to explore and make the most of them. Happy computing!