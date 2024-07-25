How to close a laptop without shutting off the monitor?

If you’ve ever tried to close your laptop without shutting off the monitor, you’ve probably noticed that most laptops automatically go into Sleep or Hibernate mode when the lid is closed. While this feature is designed to conserve power and protect your computer, there are times when you may want to keep the laptop running with the lid closed. Whether you’re using an external monitor, listening to music, or using your laptop as a server, we’ll show you how to close your laptop without shutting off the monitor.
Method 1: Adjust Power Settings
One way to close your laptop without shutting off the monitor is by adjusting the power settings. Here’s how you can do it:
1. Go to the Start menu and type “Power Options” in the search bar.
2. Click on “Power Options” to open the settings.
3. In the Power Options window, click on “Change plan settings” next to your chosen power plan.
4. On the next screen, click on “Change advanced power settings.”
5. In the Advanced settings tab, scroll down and expand “Power buttons and lid.”
6. Change the setting for “Lid close action” to “Do nothing.”
7. Click “Apply” and then “OK” to save the changes.
By adjusting the power settings, you can ensure that your laptop stays on even when the lid is closed.
Method 2: Use External Display Settings
If you’re using an external monitor, there’s a simple way to close your laptop without shutting off the monitor. Follow these steps:
1. Connect your laptop to the external monitor using an HDMI or VGA cable.
2. Press the Windows key + P to open the Project menu.
3. Select “Extend” to use the external monitor as an extension of your laptop screen.
4. Close your laptop while keeping the external monitor turned on.
Using an external monitor allows you to keep your laptop running even when the lid is closed.
FAQs:
1. Can I close my laptop lid without it going to Sleep or Hibernate mode?
Yes, you can close your laptop lid without it going to Sleep or Hibernate mode by adjusting the power settings and changing the “Lid close action” to “Do nothing.”
2. What are the benefits of closing my laptop without shutting off the monitor?
Closing your laptop without shutting off the monitor can be beneficial if you’re using an external display, need to listen to music, or want to continue running applications while the laptop is closed.
3. Can I use an external monitor as the primary display with the laptop lid closed?
Yes, you can use an external monitor as the primary display with the laptop lid closed by following the steps mentioned in Method 2.
4. Can I use a docking station to close my laptop without shutting off the monitor?
Yes, if your laptop is compatible with a docking station, you can use it to connect to an external monitor and close the laptop without shutting off the monitor.
5. Will closing my laptop lid without shutting off the monitor consume more power?
Closing your laptop without shutting off the monitor may consume slightly more power, but the difference is negligible. It is advisable to keep the laptop plugged into a power source to avoid draining the battery.
6. Can I close my laptop without shutting off the monitor on all operating systems?
Yes, you can close your laptop without shutting off the monitor on most operating systems, including Windows, macOS, and Linux. However, the exact steps may vary slightly.
7. Will my laptop overheat if I close it without shutting off the monitor?
No, closing your laptop without shutting off the monitor should not cause it to overheat. Laptops are designed to dissipate heat even when the lid is closed.
8. Can I adjust the brightness of the monitor when the laptop lid is closed?
Yes, you can adjust the brightness of the monitor even when the laptop lid is closed by using the external display settings or the monitor controls.
9. Will closing the laptop with the lid open damage the screen?
Closing the laptop with the lid open may damage the screen as it can put pressure on the hinges. It is recommended to close the lid gently when the laptop is in use.
10. Can I use external devices like a keyboard and mouse with the laptop lid closed?
Yes, you can use external devices like a keyboard and mouse with the laptop lid closed. Simply connect them to your laptop before closing the lid.
11. How do I wake up my laptop when the lid is closed?
You can wake up your laptop when the lid is closed by pressing any key on the external keyboard or moving the connected mouse.
12. Will closing my laptop without shutting off the monitor affect its performance?
Closing your laptop without shutting off the monitor should not affect its performance, as long as the laptop is adequately powered and properly cooled. However, running resource-intensive tasks may cause the laptop to heat up faster.