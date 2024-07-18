How to clip on xbox with keyboard?

Clipping on Xbox with a keyboard can be a convenient way to capture gameplay highlights, funny moments, or any noteworthy scenes. While the process might seem complicated, this article will guide you through the steps, ensuring that you can effortlessly clip on your Xbox using your keyboard.
Understanding the Xbox Game Bar
Before diving into the process, it’s important to know that clipping on Xbox using a keyboard is facilitated by the Xbox Game Bar. The Xbox Game Bar is a built-in screen recording and capture tool in Windows that allows you to clip, capture, and broadcast your gameplay seamlessly. With that in mind, let’s explore the steps to clip on Xbox with a keyboard:
Step 1: Enable Xbox Game Bar
The first step is to ensure that the Xbox Game Bar is enabled on your Windows PC. To do so, follow these simple steps:
1. Press the Windows Key + I and open the Settings app.
2. Navigate to the “Gaming” category.
3. Locate and click on the “Xbox Game Bar” tab.
4. Toggle the switch to “On” if it is currently off.
Step 2: Open the Xbox Game Bar
Once the Xbox Game Bar is enabled, the next step is to open it manually while playing a game on your Xbox. To open the Xbox Game Bar, follow these steps:
1. Press the Windows Key + G simultaneously while your game is running.
2. The Xbox Game Bar overlay will appear on your screen.
Step 3: Start Clipping on Xbox
Now that you have the Xbox Game Bar open, it’s time to start clipping on your Xbox using your keyboard. Follow these instructions:
1. Look for the “Capture” icon, which looks like a camera, located on the Xbox Game Bar overlay.
2. Press the hotkey combination “Win + Alt + PrtScn” on your keyboard. This combination will clip the last specified duration (usually 30 seconds) of gameplay by default.
3. Alternatively, you can also press “Win + Alt + G” to start recording your gameplay continuously until you manually stop the recording.
Step 4: Access Your Clipped Clips
After you have successfully clipped an exciting moment on your Xbox using your keyboard, you need to know where to find the captured clips. Follow these steps to locate your clips:
1. Launch the Xbox app on your Windows PC.
2. Go to the “Game DVR” section, which is represented by a filmstrip icon.
3. Here, you will find all the clips you have captured using the Xbox Game Bar.
FAQs:
1. Can I change the duration of the clips I capture using the Xbox Game Bar?
Yes, you can change the default duration of clips by opening the Xbox Game Bar Overlay, clicking on the settings icon (cogwheel), and adjusting the “Record the last” slider to your preferred duration.
2. How can I choose where my clips are saved?
To choose the default save location for your clips, open the Xbox Game Bar Overlay, click on the settings icon (cogwheel), navigate to the “Recordings” tab, and select your preferred storage location under “Save all captures to.”
3. Can I edit captured clips before sharing them?
Yes, the Xbox app provides basic video editing features where you can trim, add captions, or even combine multiple clips into one before sharing them.
4. What if I’m unable to open the Xbox Game Bar overlay?
If you’re unable to open the overlay, make sure your game is in full-screen mode and that you have enabled the Xbox Game Bar in Windows Settings as mentioned earlier.
5. Can I clip on Xbox without a keyboard?
Unfortunately, to clip on Xbox, you need to use a keyboard as the Xbox Game Bar hotkeys are essential for capturing gameplay moments.
6. How do I share my clipped clips with others?
To share your clipped clips, open the Xbox app, navigate to the “Game DVR” section, select the clip you want to share, click on “Share,” and choose the platform or app through which you want to share it.
7. Are there any limitations to clipping on Xbox with my keyboard?
While clipping on Xbox using your keyboard is convenient, remember that the recording time is limited to the available free space on your storage device. Additionally, some games may restrict certain features of the Xbox Game Bar, limiting your ability to clip.
8. Can I record audio along with my clips?
Yes, the Xbox Game Bar allows you to capture in-game audio by default, but you can also adjust audio settings according to your preferences using the Xbox Game Bar Overlay settings.
9. Can I clip gameplay from another Xbox player using the Xbox Game Bar?
No, the Xbox Game Bar can only capture your own gameplay on your Xbox.
10. Can I customize the Xbox Game Bar Overlay to better suit my needs?
Yes, you can customize the Xbox Game Bar Overlay by opening its settings and adjusting options such as the keyboard shortcuts, performance metrics, and overlay transparency.
11. Is there a way to capture gameplay in higher quality than the default settings?
Yes, the Xbox Game Bar allows you to change the video quality settings by opening the Xbox Game Bar Overlay, clicking on the settings icon (cogwheel), navigating to the “General” tab, and adjusting the “Video Frame Rate” and “Video Quality” sliders.
12. Can I use third-party software instead of the Xbox Game Bar to clip on Xbox with a keyboard?
While there is third-party software available to capture Xbox gameplay, using the Xbox Game Bar is recommended as it is a built-in and convenient solution that does not require additional installations or configurations.
And there you have it! By following these simple steps, you can effortlessly clip on Xbox using your keyboard and capture those exciting moments to share with friends or enjoy later. Happy clipping!