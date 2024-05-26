Samsung keyboards offer a convenient and efficient way to communicate on your devices. However, at times, words that you’ve typed previously may appear as suggestions or autocomplete suggestions, which can be bothersome. Fortunately, clearing these words is a simple process. In this article, we’ll address the question, “How to clear words from Samsung keyboard?” along with providing answers to several other related frequently asked questions (FAQs).
How to clear words from Samsung keyboard?
To clear words from the Samsung keyboard, follow these steps:
1. Open any app where you can use the Samsung keyboard.
2. Tap on the text field to bring up the keyboard.
3. Type a few letters to reveal the word suggestions.
4. Locate the word you want to remove from the suggestions.
5. Long-press on the word until a pop-up menu appears.
6. Tap on the “Delete” option to remove the word from the suggestion list.
7. Repeat steps 4 to 6 for any other words you want to remove.
By following these steps, you can easily clear unwanted words from the Samsung keyboard’s suggestion list, allowing for a more personalized typing experience.
Now, let’s address some related or similar FAQs:
1. How can I remove all the words I’ve added to the Samsung keyboard dictionary?
To remove all the words you’ve added to the Samsung keyboard dictionary, go to your device’s Settings > General management > Language and input > On-screen keyboard > Samsung Keyboard > Smart typing > Personalized data > Clear data.
2. Can I turn off word suggestions on the Samsung keyboard?
Yes, you can turn off word suggestions on the Samsung keyboard. Open any app where you can use the Samsung keyboard, tap on the text field, then tap the Settings icon (gear or three dots) on the keyboard toolbar. From there, disable the “Predictive text” or “Auto replace” option.
3. Why are certain words not getting cleared from the Samsung keyboard?
If certain words are not getting cleared from the Samsung keyboard, it might be because those words are part of the system’s default dictionary. You can only remove words that you have personally added or that have been learned by the keyboard over time.
4. Can I clear individual words from the predictive dictionary without typing them?
Unfortunately, Samsung keyboards do not provide an option to manually clear individual words from the predictive dictionary without typing them first.
5. Will clearing words from Samsung keyboard affect other keyboards on my device?
No, clearing words from the Samsung keyboard will only remove them from the suggestion list of the Samsung keyboard. Other keyboards on your device will not be affected.
6. How can I remove offensive or inappropriate words from the suggestion list?
Samsung keyboards have a profanity filter that automatically blocks offensive words or phrases. However, if you find any inappropriate words in the suggestion list, you can follow the steps mentioned earlier to remove them manually.
7. Can I add words to the Samsung keyboard’s suggestion list?
Yes, you can add words to the Samsung keyboard’s suggestion list. Simply type the word, select it from the suggestion list, and tap the “Add word” or “+” button.
8. Are cleared words permanently removed from the Samsung keyboard?
No, cleared words from the Samsung keyboard can reappear over time if they are autocorrected or used frequently. However, you can always repeat the steps mentioned earlier to remove them again.
9. How can I reset the Samsung keyboard settings?
To reset the Samsung keyboard settings to their default state, go to your device’s Settings > General management > Language and input > On-screen keyboard > Samsung Keyboard > Reset settings > Clear personalized data.
10. Can I remove words from the Samsung keyboard on my tablet?
Yes, the same steps mentioned earlier apply to Samsung keyboards on tablets. Simply follow the instructions to clear words from the suggestion list.
11. Why are some words not suggested by the Samsung keyboard?
The Samsung keyboard’s suggestion list is based on various factors, including your typing history, personalized data, and language settings. If certain words are not suggested, it might be because they are not frequently used or not part of the selected language’s dictionary.
12. Does clearing words from the Samsung keyboard affect autocorrect?
Clearing words from the Samsung keyboard’s suggestion list does not directly affect autocorrect. Autocorrect will continue to function based on the available dictionary and your typing habits.