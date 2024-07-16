How to clear Windows 7 history from computer?

Windows 7 has been a widely used operating system, and over time, a lot of data may accumulate in its history folder. This can include browsing history, search history, recently opened files, and more. Clearing this history can help to protect your privacy as well as free up some disk space. In this article, we will guide you on how to clear Windows 7 history from your computer.
Clearing Browsing History
Internet Explorer was the default browser for Windows 7, so we will start with clearing browsing history from Internet Explorer.
1. **Open Internet Explorer:** Launch Internet Explorer by clicking on the Start menu and selecting Internet Explorer from the list.
2. **Access Internet Options:** In the upper right corner, click on the gear icon to open the Tools menu, and then select ‘Internet options’ from the drop-down list.
3. **Clear browsing history:** In the ‘General’ tab, under the ‘Browsing history’ section, click on the ‘Delete’ button.
4. **Select options to delete:** A new window will appear with various options. Tick the checkboxes next to the history you want to clear, such as browsing history, cookies, and temporary internet files. You can also choose the time range of history you want to delete.
5. **Initiate deletion:** Once you have selected the desired options, click on the ‘Delete’ button to clear the browsing history.
Clearing File and Folder History
Windows 7 also keeps a record of recently accessed files and folders. Clearing this history can help maintain your privacy. Here’s how you can do it:
1. **Open Windows Explorer:** Click on the Start menu and select ‘Computer’ or press ‘Windows key + E’ to open the Windows Explorer.
2. **Access Folder Options:** Click on the ‘Organize’ button in the upper left corner of the window, and then select ‘Folder and search options’ from the drop-down menu.
3. **Clear recent items:** In the ‘General’ tab of the ‘Folder Options’ window, under the ‘Privacy’ section, click on the ‘Clear’ button next to ‘Clear File Explorer history.’
4. **Confirm deletion:** A confirmation dialog box will appear. Click ‘Yes’ to clear the recently accessed files and folders.
Clearing Run Command History
Windows 7 keeps a record of previously executed Run commands. Follow these steps to clear the Run command history:
1. **Open the Start Menu:** Click on the Start button in the bottom-left corner of the screen.
2. **Access the Run command:** In the Start menu, type ‘regedit’ in the search box and hit Enter to open the Registry Editor.
3. **Navigate to the Run folder:** In the Registry Editor, go to ‘HKEY_CURRENT_USERSoftwareMicrosoftWindowsCurrentVersionExplorerRunMRU.’
4. **Delete Run command history:** In the right pane, select the entries that you want to remove, right-click on them, and choose ‘Delete.’
5. **Confirm deletion:** A confirmation dialog box will appear. Click ‘Yes’ to clear the Run command history.
FAQs:
1. How can I clear my browsing history in Google Chrome?
To clear browsing history in Google Chrome, click on the three-dot menu in the upper right corner, go to ‘History,’ and select ‘Clear browsing data.’
2. Does clearing browsing history also delete saved passwords?
No, clearing browsing history does not delete saved passwords. You need to clear saved passwords separately by going to the browser’s settings.
3. Can I clear the history of a specific website only?
Yes, most browsers allow you to clear the history of individual websites. In the browser’s history or privacy settings, you can search for options related to individual site data and clear it specifically.
4. How often should I clear my browsing history?
The frequency of clearing browsing history depends on personal preference. Some people prefer to clear it regularly for privacy reasons, while others may not find it necessary to clear it frequently.
5. Can I recover cleared history?
Once the browsing history is cleared, it is challenging to recover it. Therefore, it’s important to double-check before clearing history, especially if you anticipate needing the information later.
6. Will clearing history make my computer faster?
Clearing history helps to free up disk space but may not significantly impact overall computer speed. Other performance-enhancing measures like cleaning temporary files and optimizing startup programs are often more effective in improving speed.
7. How can I view my browsing history after clearing it?
After clearing the browsing history, it is not possible to view it again. However, some third-party software may have the ability to retrieve deleted history, but these methods are not always reliable.
8. Will clearing file history delete the actual files?
No, clearing file history only removes the records of recently opened files. The actual files will not be deleted from your computer.
9. Can I disable history tracking in Windows 7?
While it’s not possible to entirely disable history tracking in Windows 7, you can minimize the amount of history recorded by adjusting the settings in individual programs such as browsers.
10. What happens if I clear the Run command history?
By clearing the Run command history, the previously executed commands will no longer be accessible through the Run dialog or the drop-down list in the Start menu.
11. Does clearing history affect my bookmarks or favorites?
No, clearing history does not affect bookmarks or favorites. These are separate from browsing history and retained even after clearing history.
12. How can I clear history on other browsers like Firefox or Safari?
The procedures for clearing history on other browsers are similar to Chrome. In Firefox, go to ‘Options > Privacy & Security > History’ to access the clearing options. In Safari, go to ‘History’ and select ‘Clear History.’