How to clear whole computer?

Whether you’re looking to sell your computer, experiencing performance issues, or simply want to start fresh, clearing your whole computer can be a daunting task. However, with the right knowledge and guidance, you can achieve a clean slate and optimize your computer’s performance. In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to clear your whole computer effectively.
Why should you clear your whole computer?
Before delving into the process, it’s important to understand why clearing your entire computer is beneficial. Over time, devices tend to accumulate unnecessary files, registry entries, and programs that hog system resources, leading to sluggish performance. By clearing your whole computer, you can eliminate these burdensome elements and experience improved speed and responsiveness.
Back Up Your Data
Before starting the process, it’s crucial to back up your important data. Clearing your computer involves deleting files, programs, and settings, so you must safeguard your documents, photos, videos, and other essential files by transferring them to an external storage device or cloud service.
Preparing for Whole Computer Clearance
To begin clearing your computer, follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Review and gather your software licenses
Before wiping your computer, make sure to gather all the necessary software licenses and product keys you may need to reinstall any paid software.
Step 2: Create a Windows or macOS installation media
Create installation media for your operating system (Windows or macOS) on a USB drive or DVD. This will allow you to reinstall the operating system after clearing your computer.
Step 3: Disconnect from the internet
For security reasons, it’s best to disconnect your computer from the internet during the clearing process. Unplug the Ethernet cable or turn off Wi-Fi connectivity.
Step 4: Deauthorize software
If you have any software that requires authorization, such as Adobe Creative Cloud or Microsoft Office, make sure to deauthorize it prior to wiping your computer. This will prevent any issues when reinstalling the software on a fresh system.
Step 5: Sign out of your accounts
Sign out of all your accounts, including email, social media platforms, and cloud storage services, to ensure your personal information remains secure.
Clearing Your Whole Computer
Now that you have prepared your computer for a clean slate, it’s time to actually clear your whole computer. Follow these steps:
Step 1: Accessing the BIOS
Restart your computer and access the BIOS settings by pressing the designated key (usually Del, F2, or F10) during the boot-up process. In the BIOS settings, change the boot order to prioritize the USB drive or DVD you created earlier.
Step 2: Begin the installation process
Save the changes in the BIOS settings and restart your computer, allowing the installation media to boot up. Follow the on-screen prompts to begin the installation process, and choose the option to perform a clean installation.
Step 3: Formatting the hard drive
During the installation process, you will reach a point where you need to select a partition or drive. Choose the existing partition or drive, and format it to erase all the data. Be cautious not to format any additional drives if you have multiple.
Step 4: Installing the operating system
After formatting the drive, proceed with the installation of the operating system. Follow the instructions provided by the installation wizard, and choose any custom settings according to your preferences.
Step 5: Reinstalling software and restoring data
Once the operating system installation is complete, reinstall your software using the gathered licenses and product keys. Then, restore your backed-up data from the external storage device or cloud service.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I clear my computer without formatting?
No, formatting the hard drive is a necessary step to clear your computer completely.
2. Will clearing my computer remove viruses?
Yes, clearing your computer will delete all files, including viruses. However, it’s recommended to run a virus scan before wiping your computer for added security.
3. How long does the clearing process take?
The clearing process duration depends on various factors, such as the speed of your computer and the amount of data to be erased. It can range from a few hours to an entire day.
4. Will clearing my computer delete the operating system?
Yes, clearing your computer will remove the operating system. You need to reinstall it using the installation media you created.
5. Can I clear my computer using system restore?
System restore will only revert your computer to a previous state, not clear it entirely. To achieve a complete reset, use the methods outlined in this guide.
6. What happens if I clear my computer? Can I undo it?
Clearing your computer will delete all data. It’s important to back up crucial files as mentioned earlier. Once the process is complete, it cannot be undone.
7. Do I need to clear my computer regularly?
Clearing your computer regularly is not necessary, but it can help maintain optimal performance over time.
8. Can I clear my computer from the settings menu?
Most operating systems provide an option to reset or clear your computer within the settings menu. However, for a thorough and complete wipe, following the steps in this guide is recommended.
9. Will clearing my computer improve its speed?
Yes, clearing your computer removes unnecessary files and programs, optimizing its performance and improving speed.
10. Can I use the same installation media on multiple computers?
No, using the same installation media on multiple computers is not recommended. Each computer requires its own installation media specific to the operating system.
11. Can I clear my computer without losing my data?
No, clearing your computer involves deleting all data, so it’s crucial to back up your important files beforehand.
12. Is clearing my computer the same as a factory reset?
Clearing your computer and performing a factory reset are essentially the same processes. They both restore your computer to its original state. However, the term “factory reset” is often used in mobile devices.