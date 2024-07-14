If you frequently use USB devices with your Windows 10 computer, you may come across situations where the performance is sluggish or the device isn’t recognized properly. In such cases, clearing the USB cache can often help resolve the issue. To clear the USB cache in Windows 10, follow the steps below:
Step 1: Open Device Manager
Press the Windows key + X on your keyboard to open the Power User menu. From the list of options, select “Device Manager.”
Step 2: Expand the Universal Serial Bus Controllers
In the Device Manager window, locate and expand the category called “Universal Serial Bus Controllers.”
Step 3: Uninstall USB Controllers
Right-click on the first USB controller in the list and select “Uninstall device.” Repeat this process for each USB controller listed under “Universal Serial Bus Controllers.”
Step 4: Restart Your Computer
After uninstalling all the USB controllers, restart your computer.
Step 5: Reinstall the USB Controllers
Once your computer has restarted, Windows 10 will automatically reinstall the USB controllers. Wait for the process to complete.
How to clear USB cache Windows 10?
To clear the USB cache on a Windows 10 computer, open Device Manager, expand the “Universal Serial Bus Controllers” category, right-click on each USB controller, select “Uninstall device,” and restart your computer. Windows 10 will automatically reinstall the USB controllers.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can clearing the USB cache resolve USB connection issues?
Yes, clearing the USB cache can often help in resolving USB connection problems by refreshing the device drivers.
2. Why is it necessary to restart the computer after uninstalling USB controllers?
Restarting the computer allows Windows 10 to reinstall the USB controllers, ensuring a clean and fresh start.
3. Will uninstalling USB controllers delete any of my data?
No, uninstalling USB controllers will not delete any of your data. It only removes the drivers associated with the controllers, and they will be reinstalled automatically upon restarting your computer.
4. Can I clear the USB cache without uninstalling USB controllers?
No, the USB cache can only be cleared by uninstalling the USB controllers. Windows 10 needs a fresh start to rebuild the cache properly.
5. Will clearing the USB cache affect other devices connected to my computer?
No, clearing the USB cache will only affect USB devices. Other devices connected to your computer will not be affected.
6. Are there any alternative methods to clear the USB cache?
The method mentioned above is the most effective way to clear the USB cache on Windows 10. Alternative methods may exist but are not recommended.
7. How often should I clear the USB cache?
There is no fixed frequency for clearing the USB cache. Only clear it when you experience USB-related issues.
8. Can clearing the USB cache improve data transfer speeds?
No, clearing the USB cache will not directly improve data transfer speeds. It mainly helps resolve connection and recognition issues.
9. Will clearing the USB cache affect my USB devices’ settings?
No, clearing the USB cache will not affect your USB devices’ settings. It primarily focuses on refreshing the drivers and resolving connection issues.
10. Should I disconnect all USB devices before clearing the cache?
It is not necessary to disconnect all USB devices before clearing the cache. However, make sure you don’t have any ongoing data transfers before following the steps.
11. Can I clear the USB cache on a laptop?
Yes, you can clear the USB cache on a laptop using the same steps mentioned above.
12. What if clearing the USB cache doesn’t resolve the issue?
If clearing the USB cache doesn’t resolve the issue, you may need to update your USB drivers or seek further assistance from technical support.
Clearing the USB cache in Windows 10 can be an effective solution for various USB-related problems. Follow the steps provided above, and you’ll likely experience improved performance and proper recognition of your USB devices.