How to clear the computer orror codes in a car?

If you own a modern car, chances are it is equipped with an onboard computer that monitors various systems and components. These computers, also known as engine control modules (ECMs) or powertrain control modules (PCMs), store error codes when malfunctions are detected. These codes help mechanics and automotive technicians diagnose and fix issues with your vehicle. While it’s always recommended to consult a professional for accurate diagnostics and repairs, there are times when you may want to clear these error codes yourself. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to clear computer error codes in a car.
How to Clear the Computer Error Codes in a Car?
The process of clearing computer error codes varies depending on the make and model of your vehicle. However, here are the general steps you can take to clear the error codes:
1. Obtain an OBD-II scanner: An OBD-II scanner is a tool that connects to the onboard diagnostics (OBD) port of your car. It allows you to access the error codes stored in the ECM and perform various diagnostic functions.
2. Locate the OBD port: The OBD port is typically located under the dashboard on the driver’s side. It is a 16-pin connector that allows communication between the scanner and the ECM.
3. Connect the OBD-II scanner: Plug the OBD-II scanner into the OBD port of your car. Ensure the ignition is turned off before connecting the scanner.
4. Turn on the ignition: Turn the ignition key to the “ON” position without starting the engine. This will power up the ECM and establish a connection with the scanner.
5. Read error codes: Once the scanner establishes a connection, follow the instructions on the scanner’s display to read the error codes. The codes are usually alphanumeric and provide information about specific malfunctions.
6. Clear error codes: After noting down the error codes, use the scanner’s menu options to clear the codes. Look for an option like “Erase Codes,” “Clear Codes,” or “Reset Codes.” Select the option and wait for the scanner to confirm the codes have been cleared.
7. Check for codes again: After clearing the error codes, repeat the process of reading the codes to ensure they have been successfully cleared. If any codes persist, there may be an underlying issue that needs further inspection.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I clear error codes without an OBD-II scanner?
No, an OBD-II scanner is required to access and clear the error codes stored in your car’s ECM.
2. Why would I want to clear error codes myself?
Clearing error codes yourself can be useful if you have already addressed the underlying issue causing the codes. It allows you to see if the problem has been resolved without visiting a mechanic.
3. Are error codes automatically cleared?
Some error codes may clear on their own after several successful drive cycles. However, more severe issues require manual clearing.
4. Will clearing the codes fix my car?
Clearing the error codes only resets the computer’s memory. If the underlying problem persists, the codes will likely reappear.
5. How often should I clear error codes?
You should only clear error codes once you have addressed the underlying issue and fixed the problem. Clearing codes without proper diagnosis can hamper accurate troubleshooting.
6. Can I clear error codes while driving?
It is not recommended to clear error codes while driving. Always pull over to a safe location and follow the necessary steps to clear the codes.
7. Are there any risks in clearing error codes myself?
Clearing error codes is generally safe. However, if the issue causing the codes is not resolved, it may lead to further damage or continued poor performance.
8. How can I prevent error codes from appearing?
Regular vehicle maintenance, such as timely oil changes, replacing worn-out parts, and addressing warning signs promptly, can help prevent error codes from appearing.
9. Will clearing error codes remove other settings or data?
Clearing error codes only resets the computer’s memory for error codes and does not affect other settings or data.
10. Can I clear error codes for emissions testing?
Clearing error codes right before an emissions test may raise suspicions. It is best to get your vehicle fixed and have the codes cleared during regular maintenance.
11. Should I disconnect the battery to clear error codes?
Disconnecting the battery may clear some error codes temporarily, but it is not a reliable method. It is better to use an OBD-II scanner for accurate diagnosis and clearing.
12. Can I reuse the OBD-II scanner on multiple cars?
Yes, you can use the OBD-II scanner on multiple cars as long as they support OBD-II protocols.