How to clear space on SSD Windows 10?

If you are running out of storage space on your SSD (Solid State Drive) in Windows 10, it may be time to clear up some space to optimize your computer’s performance. In this article, we will guide you through various methods to help you clear space on your SSD, allowing you to make the most out of your Windows 10 experience.
1. Delete Unnecessary Files
One of the most effective ways to clear space on your SSD is to delete unnecessary files. You can start by going through your Downloads folder and deleting files you no longer need. Additionally, you can navigate to your Documents, Pictures, and Videos folders and remove any unwanted files.
2. Remove Temporary Files
Temporary files can accumulate over time and take up a significant amount of space on your SSD. **To clear space, open the Disk Cleanup tool in Windows 10 by searching for it in the Start menu. From there, select the SSD drive you want to clean and let the tool calculate the amount of space you can free up. Once the calculation is complete, you can choose which files to delete, including temporary files.**
3. Utilize Storage Sense
Windows 10 offers a feature called Storage Sense that automatically clears up space on your SSD. **To enable Storage Sense, go to the Settings menu, select System, and then click on Storage. From there, toggle on the Storage Sense option. You can further customize the settings to automatically delete temporary files, empty the Recycling Bin, and remove files from your Downloads folder after a specified number of days.**
4. Uninstall Unnecessary Applications
Over time, you may have installed applications that you no longer use. Uninstalling these unused applications can free up a significant amount of space on your SSD. **To uninstall applications in Windows 10, navigate to the Settings menu, select Apps, and then click on Apps & features. From there, you can select the application you want to remove, and click on the Uninstall button.**
5. Move Files to an External Drive
If you have files that you don’t frequently access, consider moving them to an external drive to clear up space on your SSD. This method can be particularly useful for large files such as videos, photos, or documents that you want to keep but don’t need immediate access to.
Now let’s address some common questions related to clearing space on SSD in Windows 10:
1. How do I check the amount of free space on my SSD?
To check the amount of free space on your SSD, open File Explorer, right-click on the SSD drive, and select Properties. You will see a pie chart indicating the amount of used and free space.
2. Can I move the Windows installation from SSD to another drive?
Yes, you can. Microsoft provides a tool called “Sysprep” that allows you to move your Windows installation to another drive. However, this process requires technical knowledge and should be done with caution.
3. Does clearing the Recycling Bin free up SSD space?
Yes, emptying the Recycling Bin will free up space on your SSD as the deleted files are permanently removed from the drive.
4. How can I compress files and folders to save space on my SSD?
To compress files and folders, open File Explorer, right-click on the desired file or folder, select Properties, and go to the Advanced tab. From there, check the “Compress contents to save disk space” option.
5. Can I move the page file to another drive?
Yes, you can move the page file (also known as virtual memory) to another drive. To do this, go to the System Properties window, select the Advanced tab, click on the Settings button under the Performance section, go to the Advanced tab again, and click on the Change button under the Virtual Memory section.
6. Is it safe to disable hibernation to save space on my SSD?
Yes, disabling hibernation can save space on your SSD. To disable it, open Command Prompt as an administrator and type “powercfg.exe /hibernate off” without the quotation marks. However, note that this will prevent your computer from using the hibernation feature.
7. Should I enable the “Compact OS” feature to save space?
Enabling the “Compact OS” feature can save space on your SSD by compressing the Windows system files. However, it may slightly impact the system’s performance. Evaluate the trade-off based on your specific needs.
8. What is the recommended amount of free space to keep on an SSD?
It is generally recommended to keep at least 10-20% of your SSD’s storage space free to ensure optimal performance and prevent potential issues.
9. Can I delete the “Windows.old” folder to clear space on my SSD?
Yes, you can delete the “Windows.old” folder, which is created when you upgrade your Windows installation. However, be cautious as this folder contains files from your previous installation, and once deleted, you won’t be able to roll back to that version of Windows.
10. Does uninstalling applications from my SSD remove all associated files?
While uninstalling applications from your SSD removes the main program files, other files such as user data and settings may still remain on your drive. Some applications also offer the option to remove all associated files during the uninstallation process.
11. Are there any third-party tools to clear space on an SSD?
Yes, various third-party tools are available that can help you clear space on your SSD. Some popular options include CCleaner, BleachBit, and TreeSize.
12. Is it advisable to use disk compression on an SSD?
Using disk compression to save space on an SSD is generally not recommended. While it can compress files and save storage space, it can put additional strain on the drive’s read and write operations, potentially reducing its lifespan.
By following these methods and addressing common concerns, you can effectively clear space on your SSD in Windows 10, enhancing your computer’s performance and ensuring you have ample storage for your needs.