How to clear space from iCloud from computer?

If you are an iPhone, iPad, or Mac user, you are most likely familiar with iCloud, Apple’s cloud storage service. iCloud offers convenient storage for your photos, videos, documents, and other files. However, if you’re running low on storage space, you may need to clear some files from iCloud. In this article, we will explain how to clear space from iCloud from your computer and provide answers to some frequently asked questions.
Clearing Space from iCloud
Clearing space from iCloud is a straightforward process. Here’s how you can do it:
**1. Open the iCloud website**: Step one, open your preferred web browser, and visit the iCloud website at www.icloud.com.
**2. Sign in**: Next, sign in to your iCloud account using your Apple ID and password.
**3. Access iCloud settings**: Once you’re signed in, click on the “Settings” icon.
**4. Manage Storage**: In the settings menu, you will find an option called “Manage Storage.” Click on it.
**5. Review Storage**: Here, you will see an overview of your iCloud storage usage. It will show you how much space is currently occupied and what types of files are taking up the most space.
**6. Delete files from iCloud**: To clear space, you can delete files directly from the iCloud website. Simply click on a file or folder and then click on the delete icon to remove it. You can also select multiple files by holding down the Command key (Mac) or Control key (Windows) and clicking on the files you wish to delete. After selecting the files, click on the delete icon.
**7. Empty Recently Deleted folder**: Deleted files in iCloud are moved to the “Recently Deleted” folder, where they remain for 30 days. To permanently delete files, click on the “Recently Deleted” folder and then click on the delete icon. This action will clear the files from iCloud completely.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I clear space from iCloud using my Mac or Windows computer?
Yes, you can clear space from iCloud by accessing the iCloud website from any web browser on your Mac or Windows computer.
2. Will clearing files from iCloud also delete them from my devices?
No, deleting files from iCloud will not remove them from your devices. It only removes the files from your iCloud storage.
3. Can I recover deleted files from iCloud?
Files deleted from iCloud are moved to the “Recently Deleted” folder, where they can be recovered within 30 days. After that, they are permanently deleted.
4. Can I delete multiple files at once?
Yes, you can select multiple files at once by holding down the Command key (Mac) or Control key (Windows) while clicking on the files you wish to delete.
5. Is there a limit to how much space I can clear from iCloud?
The amount of space you can clear from iCloud depends on your current storage usage and the amount of data you want to delete.
6. Do shared files count towards my iCloud storage?
Yes, files shared with you count towards your iCloud storage usage. However, when someone shares a file with you, it doesn’t take up your own storage space.
7. How can I identify which files are taking up the most space in iCloud?
In the “Manage Storage” section of iCloud settings, you can view a breakdown of your storage usage by file types, such as photos, videos, and documents. This will help you identify which files are taking up the most space.
8. Can I clear space from iCloud using my iPhone or iPad?
No, this article focuses on clearing space from iCloud using a computer. However, you can also manage your iCloud storage and delete files directly from your iPhone or iPad through the iCloud settings.
9. What happens if I exceed my iCloud storage limit?
If you exceed your iCloud storage limit, you will need to upgrade your storage plan or remove files from iCloud to make space for new uploads.
10. Can I free up space in iCloud by optimizing my device storage?
Yes, you can optimize device storage on your iPhone or iPad to automatically remove full-resolution photos and videos from your device, storing them in iCloud instead.
11. Are there any other alternatives to iCloud for cloud storage?
Yes, there are several cloud storage services available as alternatives to iCloud, such as Google Drive, Dropbox, and Microsoft OneDrive.
12. How often should I check and clear space from iCloud?
The frequency at which you check and clear space from iCloud depends on your storage needs. It’s recommended to review your storage periodically to ensure you have sufficient space for new files and backups.
Clearing space from iCloud is a useful practice to optimize your cloud storage usage. By following the steps mentioned in this article, you can easily manage your iCloud storage and make room for new files and backups. Remember to review your storage periodically and delete unnecessary files to maintain a well-organized and efficient iCloud storage space.