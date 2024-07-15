If you’re an avid PlayStation gamer, you may have noticed that the keyboard on your PlayStation console stores a history of the words you’ve typed. This can be convenient for those who frequently use the same words or phrases, but it can also be a concern for others who value their privacy. If you’re wondering how to clear your PlayStation keyboard history, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to wipe out your keyboard history and provide answers to some related Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs).
How to Clear PlayStation Keyboard History?
To clear your PlayStation keyboard history, follow these steps:
1. Navigate to the home screen of your PlayStation console.
2. Select the “Settings” option by scrolling to the right and highlighting it.
3. In the “Settings” menu, locate and select “Devices.”
4. Under “Devices,” choose “External Keyboard.”
5. You will find the “Keyboard” option. Select it.
6. In the “Keyboard” menu, scroll down to find and select “Word Prediction.”
7. Under “Word Prediction,” you will see an option to “Clear Personalized Data,” choose it.
8. Lastly, confirm your selection by selecting “Yes” when prompted to delete all personalized data.
By following these steps, you will successfully clear your PlayStation keyboard history, ensuring your privacy and removing any stored words or phrases.
Related FAQs:
1. Can I delete specific words from my PlayStation keyboard history?
Unfortunately, the PlayStation keyboard does not have the capability to delete specific words individually. Clearing the personalized data will erase the entire history.
2. Will clearing my PlayStation keyboard history affect gameplay in any way?
No, clearing your PlayStation keyboard history will not impact your gameplay. It solely removes the stored words and phrases.
3. Will clearing the keyboard history log me out of any accounts?
No, clearing your keyboard history will not log you out of any accounts. It just removes the stored typing history.
4. Will clearing my PlayStation keyboard history also remove settings changes?
No, clearing the keyboard history will only delete the personalized data and will not affect any other settings changes you may have made.
5. Can I turn off the word prediction feature instead of clearing the keyboard history?
Yes, if you would rather disable the word prediction feature, you can navigate to the “Word Prediction” option in the “Keyboard” menu and toggle it off.
6. Is it necessary to clear my PlayStation keyboard history?
Clearing your PlayStation keyboard history is optional and based on personal preference. If you value your privacy or want to ensure your console is free from any previous typing history, it is recommended to clear it.
7. Does clearing the keyboard history improve typing performance?
Clearing the keyboard history will not directly improve typing performance. It primarily focuses on privacy and removing stored data rather than enhancing speed or accuracy.
8. Can I recover cleared PlayStation keyboard history?
No, once you clear your PlayStation keyboard history, it cannot be recovered. Make sure you genuinely want to remove it before confirming the action.
9. Will clearing the keyboard history remove all suggested words during typing?
Yes, clearing the PlayStation keyboard history will erase all suggested words and phrases that appear while typing.
10. Does clearing the keyboard history remove autocorrect settings?
No, clearing the keyboard history does not affect autocorrect settings. It solely focuses on deleting the typing history.
11. Will the keyboard history be cleared for all accounts on the PlayStation console?
Yes, clearing the keyboard history applies to all accounts on the PlayStation console. It cannot be cleared selectively for specific accounts.
12. How often should I clear my PlayStation keyboard history?
There is no set frequency to clear your PlayStation keyboard history. It depends on your personal preference and the level of privacy you desire. You can clear it whenever you feel the need or leave it uncleared if it’s not a concern.
In conclusion, clearing your PlayStation keyboard history is a simple process that can be done easily within the settings of your console. By following the steps outlined above, you can ensure the privacy of your typing and remove any stored words or phrases.