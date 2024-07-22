How to clear perform service on 2017 RAM 2500?

If you own a 2017 RAM 2500, you might come across the “Perform Service” notification on your instrument cluster. This message indicates that it is time for routine maintenance or that a specific system requires attention. Clearing this message is a simple process, and in this article, we will guide you through it step by step.
Step 1: Ensure your vehicle is parked and turned off
Before attempting to clear the Perform Service message, make sure your RAM 2500 is parked in a safe location and the engine is turned off. Safety should always be the top priority when performing any maintenance tasks on your vehicle.
Step 2: Start the vehicle and access the message center
Start your RAM 2500 and allow it to fully boot up. Once the instrument cluster has completed its startup sequence, you will be able to access the message center. This is where the “Perform Service” notification will be displayed.
Step 3: Use the steering wheel controls
Your RAM 2500 is equipped with steering wheel controls that allow you to navigate through the menu options on the message center. Locate the button that corresponds to “Menu” or “Settings” and press it to enter the menu.
Step 4: Navigate to the “Perform Service” option
Using the navigation buttons on your steering wheel, scroll through the menu options until you find the “Perform Service” option. This is where you will be able to clear the notification.
Step 5: Clear the Perform Service message
Once you have reached the “Perform Service” option, press the button on your steering wheel that corresponds to “Clear” or “Reset.” This action will clear the notification from the instrument cluster and indicate that the service has been performed.
Step 6: Confirm the notification is cleared
After resetting the Perform Service message, it is essential to confirm that it has been successfully cleared. Restart your RAM 2500 and check the instrument cluster to ensure the notification is no longer displayed. If the message persists, repeat the previous steps or consult the vehicle’s manual for further instructions.
Now that you know how to clear the “Perform Service” notification on your 2017 RAM 2500 let’s address some related FAQs:
FAQ 1: What does the “Perform Service” message mean?
The “Perform Service” message is an indication that routine maintenance or attention is required for a specific system in your RAM 2500.
FAQ 2: How often does the “Perform Service” message appear?
The frequency of the “Perform Service” message will depend on your vehicle’s maintenance schedule and driving conditions.
FAQ 3: Can I clear the “Perform Service” message without performing the recommended service?
While it is possible to clear the message without performing the recommended service, it is not recommended. Regular maintenance is essential for the longevity and performance of your vehicle.
FAQ 4: Is it possible to clear the “Perform Service” message manually?
Yes, it is possible to clear the “Perform Service” message manually by following the steps outlined above.
FAQ 5: What other maintenance tasks should I perform along with clearing the “Perform Service” message?
Depending on your vehicle’s mileage and maintenance schedule, it is recommended to perform tasks such as oil changes, filter replacements, and fluid top-ups along with clearing the notification.
FAQ 6: Should I be concerned if the “Perform Service” message appears frequently?
If the “Perform Service” message appears more frequently than expected or on a consistent basis, it is advisable to have your vehicle inspected by a qualified mechanic to identify any underlying issues.
FAQ 7: Can I clear the “Perform Service” message without using the steering wheel controls?
In most cases, the steering wheel controls provide an easy and convenient way to navigate through the instrument cluster menu and clear the notification. However, some vehicles might have alternative methods described in the vehicle’s manual.
FAQ 8: How do I know which specific system requires attention when the “Perform Service” message appears?
The “Perform Service” message on the RAM 2500 does not provide specific details about the system requiring attention. It is recommended to consult your vehicle’s manual or seek professional assistance to identify the specific issue.
FAQ 9: Can I perform the recommended service myself?
Depending on your mechanical skills and comfort level, you may be able to perform certain maintenance tasks yourself. However, for more complex procedures, it is advisable to consult a qualified mechanic.
FAQ 10: Is there any consequence for ignoring the “Perform Service” message?
Ignoring the “Perform Service” message may lead to potential issues with your vehicle’s performance or even cause damage in the long run. It is best to address the recommended service promptly.
FAQ 11: Is it necessary to reset the “Perform Service” notification after completing the recommended service?
Resetting the “Perform Service” notification ensures that your vehicle’s maintenance reminder is accurate and up to date, allowing you to effectively track the next service interval.
FAQ 12: Can I disable the “Perform Service” notification altogether?
Disabling the “Perform Service” notification is not recommended as it serves as a reminder for necessary maintenance tasks. It is crucial to keep your vehicle in optimal condition by following the manufacturer’s recommendations.