OneDrive is a popular cloud storage service provided by Microsoft that allows users to store, sync, and share files across multiple devices. It offers 5GB of free storage, which can be expanded through various subscription plans. As you continue to use OneDrive, you may find the need to clear some space without deleting files off your computer. In this article, we will explore how you can accomplish this and provide answers to frequently asked questions related to this topic.
How to Clear OneDrive Without Deleting Off Your Computer?
To clear storage space in OneDrive without deleting files off your computer, follow these steps:
1. **Decide which files and folders to keep**: Before you begin, it’s essential to identify the files and folders that you want to keep on your computer and remove from OneDrive. This will prevent accidental deletion and help you prioritize what needs to be cleared.
2. **Selective Sync**: OneDrive offers a feature called Selective Sync. This allows you to choose specific folders to sync with your computer while keeping the rest solely in the cloud. By deselecting certain folders from Selective Sync, those files will be removed from your computer while remaining accessible through the OneDrive website or app.
3. **Open OneDrive settings**: On a Windows computer, click the OneDrive icon in the system tray and select “Settings.” On a Mac, click the OneDrive icon in the menu bar and choose “Preferences.”
4. **Navigate to the “Account” tab**: In the settings window, go to the “Account” tab, and click on the “Choose folders” button.
5. **Uncheck folders you want to clear**: You will see a list of folders that are currently synced to your computer. Uncheck the ones you want to remove from your local machine while keeping them in OneDrive.
6. **Click “OK”**: Once you have unchecked the desired folders, click “OK” to save the changes.
7. **Files are removed from your computer**: After saving the changes, OneDrive will work to remove the selected folders from your computer. This process may take some time depending on the number and size of the files being removed.
8. **Access files through OneDrive**: Once the removal process is complete, you can still access the files through the OneDrive website or the OneDrive app on your computer or mobile device.
FAQs:
1. How can I clear space in my OneDrive without deleting files?
To clear space in OneDrive without deleting files from your computer, you can use the Selective Sync feature to remove specific folders from your local machine while keeping them in the cloud.
2. Can I clear space in OneDrive and still access my files?
Yes, by using Selective Sync, you can choose which folders to remove from your computer while still being able to access them through the OneDrive website or app.
3. Will clearing OneDrive from my computer delete files stored in the cloud?
No, clearing OneDrive from your computer using Selective Sync will only remove files from your local machine. The files will still be accessible through the OneDrive website or app.
4. Can I re-sync folders that I previously removed using Selective Sync?
Yes, you can re-sync folders that you previously removed by going into the OneDrive settings and selecting the folders you want to sync again.
5. What happens if I delete files from my OneDrive folder on my computer?
If you delete files from your OneDrive folder on your computer, they will also be deleted from your OneDrive storage and will not be recoverable unless they are present in the Recycle Bin.
6. Can I clear OneDrive selectively on multiple devices?
Yes, the changes made through the Selective Sync feature apply to all devices where you have OneDrive installed. This allows you to clear space selectively on all your devices without deleting files from the cloud.
7. Will clearing OneDrive from my computer affect the files on my other devices?
Clearing OneDrive from your computer using Selective Sync will only impact the local files on that particular device. The files on your other devices will remain unaffected.
8. Can I still edit files removed from my computer using Selective Sync?
Yes, you can still edit files that have been removed from your computer using Selective Sync. Any changes you make will sync with OneDrive and be accessible through other devices.
9. How can I free up space in my OneDrive account without removing files?
To free up space in your OneDrive account without removing files, you can upgrade your storage plan or explore options to compress files to reduce their size.
10. What happens if I exceed my OneDrive storage limit?
If you exceed your OneDrive storage limit, you won’t be able to add more files unless you free up space or upgrade your storage plan.
11. Can I use OneDrive as a backup solution for my computer?
Yes, you can use OneDrive as a backup solution for your computer. By syncing important folders and files to OneDrive, you ensure that they are securely stored in the cloud and accessible from multiple devices.
12. Can I restore files deleted from my OneDrive?
If you delete files from OneDrive, they are moved to the Recycle Bin where they can be restored within a certain period. After that, the files are permanently deleted and cannot be recovered unless you have an alternative backup.