If you are concerned about your privacy or simply want to keep your browsing history tidy, it is essential to know how to clear your computer history in Windows 7. In this article, we will guide you through simple steps to achieve this and ensure your browsing data remains private. Additionally, we will answer common questions related to clearing computer history in Windows 7.
How to Clear My Computer History in Windows 7?
To clear your computer history in Windows 7, follow these straightforward steps:
Step 1: Open Internet Explorer by clicking on the blue ‘e’ icon on your desktop or by searching for it in your Start menu.
Step 2: Once Internet Explorer is open, click on the ‘Tools’ button located in the upper-right corner of the window. It is represented by a gear icon.
Step 3: From the drop-down menu that appears, select ‘Internet Options.’
Step 4: In the ‘Internet Options’ window, select the ‘General’ tab.
Step 5: Under the ‘Browsing History’ section, click on the ‘Delete…’ button.
Step 6: In the ‘Delete Browsing History’ window, you can choose what browsing data you want to remove. For clearing your computer history, ensure that the ‘History’ checkbox is ticked, and then click on the ‘Delete’ button.
Step 7: Wait for the process to complete. Once finished, click ‘OK’ to exit all the windows.
Congratulations! You have successfully cleared your computer history in Windows 7.
Related FAQs
1. How do I clear my browsing history?
To clear your browsing history, open Internet Explorer, go to ‘Tools’ > ‘Internet Options’ > ‘General’ tab > ‘Delete…’ > select ‘History’ > ‘Delete.’
2. Can I clear my computer history in other web browsers?
Yes, you can clear your computer history on popular web browsers like Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Microsoft Edge, by accessing the browser’s settings.
3. Will clearing my computer history affect my saved passwords?
No, clearing your computer history will not affect your saved passwords. It only removes your browsing history, cookies, and temporary files.
4. How can I delete specific websites from my computer history?
Unfortunately, Internet Explorer in Windows 7 does not provide a built-in option to delete specific websites from your browsing history. However, you can clear your entire history using the steps mentioned above.
5. Does clearing my computer history make me completely anonymous?
Clearing your computer history helps maintain privacy to some extent, but it does not make you completely anonymous. Other tracking methods can still identify your online activities.
6. Can I recover my computer history after clearing it?
Once you clear your computer history, it is permanently removed from your system. Therefore, it cannot be easily recovered.
7. How often should I clear my computer history?
The frequency of clearing your computer history depends on personal preference. Some individuals clear it weekly for privacy, while others clear it less frequently.
8. Will clearing my computer history improve my computer’s performance?
Clearing your computer history may slightly improve your computer’s performance by freeing up some disk space. However, the impact is not significant.
9. Does clearing my computer history delete my bookmarks?
No, clearing your computer history does not delete your bookmarks. Bookmarks are stored separately and can be accessed even after clearing your history.
10. Can I automate the process of clearing my computer history?
Unfortunately, Internet Explorer in Windows 7 does not offer an automated option to clear your computer history. You have to manually perform the steps mentioned earlier.
11. Are there any third-party tools to help clear computer history?
Yes, numerous third-party tools are available that can help you clear your computer history more efficiently. Some popular ones include CCleaner, BleachBit, and Privacy Eraser.
12. Are there keyboard shortcuts to clear my computer history?
Internet Explorer in Windows 7 does not have specific keyboard shortcuts to clear your computer history. It can only be done through the menus and options provided.