If you are an iOS 15 user and want to clear your keyboard history, you’ve come to the right place. Whether you want to keep your typing habits private, remove autocorrect suggestions, or simply start with a clean slate, clearing your keyboard history can be easily done. In this article, we’ll guide you through the process step by step.
The Process of Clearing Keyboard History iOS 15
How to clear keyboard history iOS 15?
The process of clearing keyboard history in iOS 15 is relatively simple. Follow these steps:
1. Open the “Settings” app on your iPhone.
2. Scroll down and tap on “General.”
3. Next, tap on “Keyboard.”
4. Now, tap on “Clear All Predictions” at the bottom of the screen.
5. A prompt will appear asking you to confirm your action. Tap on “Clear All Predictions” again to confirm.
By following these steps, you will effectively clear your keyboard history in iOS 15.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I clear my keyboard history for specific apps only?
No, currently, iOS 15 does not offer the option to clear keyboard history for specific apps.
2. Will clearing my keyboard history delete all the words from the dictionary?
No, clearing your keyboard history will only remove the words stored for predictive typing. It will not affect your personal dictionary.
3. How can I remove a single word from the predictive suggestions?
To remove a single word from the predictive suggestions, tap and hold the suggested word, and then select “Delete” from the menu that appears.
4. Will clearing keyboard history affect my saved contacts or messages?
No, clearing keyboard history only removes predictive typing data and does not affect your saved contacts or messages.
5. Can I turn off autocorrect suggestions instead of clearing the keyboard history?
Yes, you can disable autocorrect suggestions by going to “Settings,” then “General,” and tapping on “Keyboard.” From there, toggle off the “Auto-Correction” option.
6. How often should I clear my keyboard history?
The frequency of clearing keyboard history depends on personal preference. Some users may choose to clear it regularly for better privacy and a clean slate, while others may not find it necessary to do so frequently.
7. Will clearing my keyboard history speed up my device?
Clearing keyboard history may slightly improve performance due to the removal of predictive typing suggestions, but the impact on device speed will likely be minimal.
8. Can I manually add words to the predictive suggestions?
Yes, you can manually add words to the predictive suggestions by tapping on the “+” symbol that appears next to suggested words.
9. Does clearing keyboard history affect third-party keyboards?
No, clearing keyboard history only affects the native iOS keyboard and does not impact third-party keyboards.
10. Will clearing my keyboard history prevent autocorrect errors?
Clearing keyboard history will not prevent autocorrect errors. Autocorrect depends on the data it gathers from your typing habits to make predictions, so clearing the history may result in more errors until the keyboard adapts to your new typing patterns.
11. Will clearing keyboard history delete my saved passwords?
No, clearing keyboard history will not delete your saved passwords.
12. How can I turn off the “Frequent Locations” feature in iOS 15?
To disable the “Frequent Locations” feature, go to “Settings,” then “Privacy,” and tap on “Location Services.” Scroll to the bottom and select “System Services.” From there, toggle off the “Frequent Locations” option.
In conclusion, clearing keyboard history in iOS 15 is a straightforward process that can be done in a few simple steps. Whether you want to enhance privacy or start fresh, clearing your keyboard history is worth considering. Feel free to follow the steps mentioned above and enjoy a clean typing experience on your iOS 15 device.