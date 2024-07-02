How to clear keyboard emoji history?

Have you ever found yourself in a situation where you needed to clear your keyboard emoji history? Whether it’s for privacy reasons or just a desire for a fresh start, removing the emoji history from your keyboard can be helpful. In this article, we will explore the steps to clear your keyboard emoji history and answer some related frequently asked questions (FAQs).
Clearing Keyboard Emoji History
If you want to erase your keyboard emoji history, the process may differ slightly depending on the operating system of your device. However, here is a general guide to help you clear the keyboard emoji history:
1. **Open the Settings menu** on your device.
2. Look for **General or Language & Input** settings.
3. Under Language & Input, you should see **Keyboard settings**. Tap on it.
4. Now, find the keyboard app you are using. It could be the default one or a third-party keyboard app you have installed. Tap on the keyboard app’s settings.
5. Inside the keyboard settings, you may find an **Advanced or Additional settings** section. Tap on it.
6. Look for an option called **Dictionary or User Dictionary**. Tap on it.
7. Here, you should find a list of learned words, including emojis. **To clear the emoji history, tap on the Clear Data or Reset option**. Confirm your action, and the keyboard emoji history will be cleared.
8. **Exit the settings**, and you’re done! Your keyboard emoji history is now removed.
FAQs about Clearing Keyboard Emoji History
1. How do I clear emoji history on an iPhone?
To clear emoji history on an iPhone, go to Settings > General > Keyboard > Keyboards > Edit, then tap the Minus (-) sign next to the emoji keyboard.
2. Can I clear emoji history on Android?
Yes, Android devices allow you to clear emoji history. Follow the steps mentioned earlier to clear emoji history on Android.
3. Will clearing emoji history also remove other learned words?
No, when you clear emoji history, it only removes the learned emojis. Other learned words will remain unaffected.
4. Is it possible to prevent emojis from being saved in the keyboard history?
Some keyboard apps may offer a feature to disable emoji history. Check your keyboard app’s settings to see if this option is available.
5. Will clearing emoji history delete my downloaded emojis?
No, clearing emoji history only removes the learned emojis from your keyboard. It does not delete any emojis you have downloaded or installed separately.
6. Can I selectively remove emojis from the history?
Unfortunately, most keyboard apps do not offer an option to selectively remove emojis from the history. You can only clear the entire emoji history.
7. Will clearing emoji history affect autocorrect functionality?
Clearing emoji history should not affect the autocorrect functionality of your keyboard. Autocorrect is usually based on a different set of algorithms.
8. Does clearing emoji history free up storage space on my device?
No, clearing emoji history does not free up any significant storage space on your device. It only removes the learned emojis from the keyboard’s memory.
9. Is it possible to recover cleared emoji history?
Once you clear emoji history, it is usually not possible to recover it. Therefore, make sure you really want to remove it before proceeding.
10. Why would someone want to clear emoji history?
People may want to clear emoji history for privacy reasons or to start with a clean slate. It allows them to remove any potentially embarrassing or personal emojis from the keyboard’s memory.
11. Can I clear emoji history on third-party keyboard apps?
Yes, most third-party keyboard apps offer the option to clear emoji history. You can usually find this option in the app’s settings, similar to the method described earlier.
12. Will clearing emoji history affect the appearance of emojis?
No, clearing emoji history has no impact on the appearance of emojis. It only removes the learned emojis from the keyboard’s memory and does not alter the actual emoji set.