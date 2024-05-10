**How to Clear Keyboard Dictionary?**
The keyboard dictionary on our devices can be a helpful tool, as it remembers the words we type and assists us in predictive text and autocorrect features. However, there may come a time when you want to clear your keyboard dictionary. Whether it’s to start fresh or to remove embarrassing or incorrect suggestions, this article will guide you through the process of clearing your keyboard dictionary.
How does the keyboard dictionary work?
The keyboard dictionary learns from our typed words and phrases to provide suggestions and corrections as we type.
Why would I want to clear my keyboard dictionary?
Clearing your keyboard dictionary can be useful when you want to remove outdated or incorrect suggestions, start afresh, or deal with privacy concerns.
How to clear keyboard dictionary on an iPhone?
To clear the keyboard dictionary on an iPhone, navigate to “Settings,” tap on “General,” select “Reset,” and then choose “Reset Keyboard Dictionary.”
How to clear keyboard dictionary on an Android device?
On an Android device, go to “Settings,” tap on “System,” select “Languages & input,” and choose “Virtual Keyboard.” Then, select the keyboard you are using and tap on “Storage.” Finally, tap on “Clear Data” or “Clear Cache” to clear the keyboard dictionary.
Will clearing my keyboard dictionary delete all my saved words?
Yes, clearing your keyboard dictionary will remove all the saved words, phrases, and suggestions. It will set the dictionary back to its default settings.
How to back up my keyboard dictionary before clearing it?
Unfortunately, most devices do not offer an option to back up the keyboard dictionary. Therefore, it is recommended to manually note down any important or frequently used words before clearing the dictionary.
How often should I clear my keyboard dictionary?
There is no fixed rule for how often you should clear your keyboard dictionary. It depends on your personal preferences and the accuracy of the suggestions it provides. If you notice it suggesting incorrect or outdated words repeatedly, it might be time for a reset.
Does clearing my keyboard dictionary affect other settings?
No, clearing the keyboard dictionary does not affect any other settings on your device. It only resets the learned words and phrases in the dictionary.
Will clearing the keyboard dictionary improve autocorrect accuracy?
Clearing the keyboard dictionary can help improve autocorrect accuracy, especially if it was suggesting incorrect words or phrases before the reset. However, it might take some time for the dictionary to relearn your preferences and typing patterns.
Can I clear the keyboard dictionary for specific languages only?
Unfortunately, most devices do not have an option to clear the keyboard dictionary for specific languages. The reset will apply to all languages that use the selected keyboard.
Do I need to restart my device after clearing the keyboard dictionary?
No, restarting your device is not required after clearing the keyboard dictionary. You can continue using your device normally.
Will clearing the keyboard dictionary remove my personal data?
Clearing the keyboard dictionary only removes the words and phrases learned by the dictionary. It does not affect any other personal data on your device.
In conclusion, clearing the keyboard dictionary on your device is a straightforward process that can be helpful in various situations. Whether you want to start fresh or remove outdated suggestions, following the steps mentioned specific to your device will allow you to clear the keyboard dictionary easily. Remember, clearing the dictionary will remove all saved words and reset it to default settings, so make sure to back up any important words manually beforehand.