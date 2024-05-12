Keyboard autofill is a convenient feature that saves time by predicting and suggesting words based on your typing history. However, there may be instances when you wish to remove certain suggestions or clear the entire autofill history. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to clear keyboard autofill on various devices and address some frequently asked questions related to this topic.
Android Devices
How to clear keyboard autofill on an Android device?
To clear keyboard autofill on an Android device, follow these simple steps:
1. Open the Settings app on your Android device.
2. Scroll down and tap on “System” (may be labeled as “About phone” or “Advanced”).
3. Select “Language & input” (or similar option depending on your device).
4. Tap on “Virtual keyboard” or “On-screen keyboard.”
5. Choose the keyboard you are using (e.g., Gboard, Samsung Keyboard).
6. Tap on “Text correction” or “Auto-correction.”
7. Look for the “Clear personal data” or “Reset settings” option and tap on it.
8. Confirm your action when prompted.
Congratulations! You have successfully cleared the keyboard autofill on your Android device.
iOS Devices
How to clear keyboard autofill on an iOS device?
Clearing keyboard autofill on an iOS device, such as an iPhone or iPad, involves the following steps:
1. Open the Settings app on your device.
2. Tap on “General.”
3. Scroll down and select “Keyboard.”
4. Tap on “Reset Keyboard Dictionary.”
5. Enter your device passcode when prompted.
6. Confirm your action by tapping on “Reset Dictionary.”
That’s it! You have cleared the keyboard autofill on your iOS device.
Windows 10
How to clear keyboard autofill on Windows 10?
To clear keyboard autofill on a Windows 10 computer, perform the following steps:
1. Press the Windows key and open the “Settings” app.
2. Click on “Devices.”
3. Select “Typing” from the left-hand menu.
4. Scroll down to the “Hardware keyboard” section.
5. Click on “Advanced keyboard settings.”
6. Scroll down and click on “Reset suggestions and personalized learning.”
7. Confirm your action when prompted.
You have successfully cleared the keyboard autofill on your Windows 10 computer.
FAQs:
1. Can I clear specific suggestions instead of the entire autofill history?
Yes, some keyboards allow you to delete specific suggestions. Check your keyboard’s settings to see if this option is available.
2. Will clearing the keyboard autofill remove saved passwords?
No, clearing keyboard autofill will only remove the suggestions and predictions made by the keyboard software. It will not impact your saved passwords.
3. Does clearing keyboard autofill affect all apps on my device?
Yes, clearing keyboard autofill affects the suggestions made by the keyboard across all apps on your device.
4. Will clearing keyboard autofill delete my typing shortcuts?
No, clearing keyboard autofill does not delete any typing shortcuts you may have set up.
5. Do I need to restart my device after clearing the keyboard autofill?
No, restarting your device is not necessary after clearing the keyboard autofill. The changes will take effect immediately.
6. Can I disable keyboard autofill instead of clearing it?
Yes, most devices allow you to disable keyboard autofill in the keyboard settings. However, this might restrict other predictive text features as well.
7. Will clearing the keyboard autofill improve performance?
Clearing the keyboard autofill itself does not directly improve performance. However, removing unnecessary suggestions may make the suggestions more accurate and useful in the long run.
8. Can I remove autofill suggestions from specific apps only?
The ability to remove autofill suggestions from specific apps may depend on the keyboard software and the app itself. Check the settings of both to see if this option exists.
9. Will clearing the keyboard autofill affect my custom dictionary?
No, clearing keyboard autofill does not impact your custom dictionary. It only removes suggestions based on your typing history.
10. Can I sync my cleared autofill settings across multiple devices?
The availability of syncing cleared autofill settings across multiple devices depends on the keyboard software you are using. Some keyboards offer syncing options, while others do not.
11. How often should I clear the keyboard autofill?
There is no set frequency for clearing keyboard autofill. It depends on your personal preference and the need for clearing unnecessary suggestions or predictive texts.
12. Can I recover cleared autofill suggestions?
Once cleared, autofill suggestions cannot be recovered. However, the keyboard will learn from your typing patterns and offer new suggestions over time.
In conclusion, knowing how to clear keyboard autofill on your device can be useful when you want to start afresh or remove unwanted suggestions. By following the provided step-by-step instructions, you can easily clear the keyboard autofill on Android, iOS, and Windows 10 devices.