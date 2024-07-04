How to clear iPhone keyboard?
Clearing your iPhone keyboard is necessary when you want to remove any unwanted suggestions, reset the autocorrect dictionary, or simply start fresh. Below, we provide a step-by-step guide to help you clear your iPhone keyboard effortlessly.
Step 1: Open the Settings App
Unlock your iPhone and locate the Settings app icon, which resembles a gear. Tap on it to open the Settings menu.
Step 2: Scroll Down and Tap on General
Once you are in the Settings menu, scroll down until you find “General.” Tap on it to proceed.
Step 3: Find and Tap on Reset
Within the General menu, scroll down once again until you see “Reset.” Tap on it to access various reset options.
Step 4: Choose “Reset Keyboard Dictionary”
Among the different reset options, find and select “Reset Keyboard Dictionary.” A warning message will appear, but don’t worry, it will only reset the personalized dictionary, not erase any data.
Step 5: Enter Your Passcode
For security reasons, you will be prompted to enter your passcode. This helps prevent unauthorized access to the keyboard settings.
Step 6: Confirm the Reset
After entering your passcode, a confirmation screen will appear. Tap on “Reset Dictionary” to proceed with clearing the iPhone keyboard.
Step 7: Restart Your iPhone
To ensure that the changes take effect, it is recommended to restart your iPhone. Press and hold the power button until the slider appears, then slide it to power off. After a few seconds, press the power button again to turn your iPhone back on.
Once your iPhone restarts, the keyboard will be clear, and any personalized suggestions will be removed. You can now start typing with a clean slate.
FAQs about clearing iPhone keyboard:
1. Can I clear my iPhone keyboard without losing everything?
Yes, clearing the iPhone keyboard only resets the personalized dictionary and does not delete any data.
2. Will clearing the keyboard affect my autocorrect settings?
No, clearing the keyboard will only remove any personalized suggestions or corrections, but your autocorrect settings will remain unchanged.
3. How often should I clear my iPhone keyboard?
There is no specific timeframe for clearing your iPhone keyboard. It depends on personal preference and the need for a fresh start.
4. Will clearing the keyboard remove all the words I’ve added to the dictionary?
Yes, clearing the keyboard dictionary will remove any words you have manually added. However, it will not affect the default system dictionary.
5. Can I clear the keyboard on my iPad using the same steps?
Yes, the steps to clear the keyboard on an iPhone and iPad are the same since they both run on iOS.
6. Will clearing the keyboard delete my Emojis?
No, clearing the keyboard will not delete your Emojis. They are part of the system keyboard and are not affected by resetting the dictionary.
7. What other settings can I find in the Reset menu?
The Reset menu offers various options to reset different aspects of your iPhone, such as network settings, home screen layout, and location warnings.
8. Will clearing the keyboard improve the performance of my iPhone?
Clearing the keyboard is unlikely to noticeably improve the overall performance of your iPhone. It mainly benefits those who want to reset their personalized suggestions.
9. What happens if I accidentally tap “Reset All Settings” instead of “Reset Keyboard Dictionary”?
Tapping “Reset All Settings” will restore all settings on your iPhone to their factory defaults, which may inconvenience you. It is best to double-check before proceeding.
10. Will clearing the keyboard remove personalized shortcuts?
No, clearing the keyboard dictionary does not remove personalized shortcuts for phrases or text substitutions.
11. Are there any alternative methods to clear the iPhone keyboard?
No, the default method described in this article is the recommended way to clear the iPhone keyboard.
12. Why do I sometimes need to clear my iPhone keyboard?
Clearing the iPhone keyboard can be useful if you frequently encounter autocorrect errors, want to remove unwanted suggestions, or have changed your typing habits.
In conclusion, clearing your iPhone keyboard is a simple process that can be done through the Settings app. By following the step-by-step guide provided above, you can easily remove unwanted suggestions, reset the dictionary, and start with a fresh keyboard on your iPhone.