**How to clear history on computer forever?**
Clearing your browsing history and other computer activities is essential for maintaining your privacy. Whether you want to remove sensitive information, reclaim storage space, or just keep your online habits private, clearing the history on your computer is crucial. In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to clear history on your computer to ensure it is gone forever.
**Step 1: Clearing Browsing History**
The first step to clearing your history on a computer is to remove your browsing history. This includes the websites you’ve visited, searches you’ve made, and auto-filled information. To do this, follow these steps:
1. Open your web browser.
2. Navigate to the history section. In most browsers, you can find it by clicking on the menu option or using the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + H.
3. Click on “Clear Browsing Data” or a similar option.
4. Select the data you want to remove, such as browsing history, cookies, and cached images.
5. Choose the time range you want to clear, whether it’s from the past hour or the beginning of time.
6. Click on the “Clear” or “Delete” button to remove the selected data.
**Step 2: Deleting File History**
Clearing your browsing history is not enough to ensure your computer history is gone forever. You must also delete your file history, including temporary files, downloads, and documents you no longer need. Follow these steps to do so:
1. Open the “File Explorer” on your computer. You can usually find it in the taskbar or by searching for it in the Start menu.
2. Navigate to the folders where your history files are stored, such as “Downloads,” “Documents,” or “Temporary Files.”
3. Select the files you want to delete. You can use the Ctrl key to select multiple files.
4. Right-click on the selected files and choose “Delete” from the options.
5. Empty your Recycle Bin to ensure the files are permanently removed from your computer.
**Step 3: Clearing Application Data**
In addition to clearing your browsing history and file history, some applications store data that contributes to your computer’s history. Here’s how you can clear application data for popular software:
