**How to clear history on an Apple computer?**
Your browsing history can reveal a lot about your online activities and preferences. Whether you want to keep your browsing habits private or simply want to clear out some clutter, clearing your history on an Apple computer is a simple process. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to get rid of your browsing history and provide answers to some commonly related questions.
**Step-by-step guide to clearing history on an Apple computer:**
1. Launch the Safari browser: Open Safari, the default web browser on Apple computers.
2. Access the History menu: In the top menu bar, click on “History” to reveal the drop-down menu.
3. Choose “Clear History”: From the History menu, select “Clear History” at the bottom of the list. A pop-up window will appear.
4. Choose a time range: In the pop-up window, you can decide how much of your browsing history you want to delete. You will have options like “the last hour,” “today,” “today and yesterday,” and “all history.” Select accordingly.
5. Confirm your selection: Once you have made your selection, click on the “Clear History” button to confirm. Safari will then delete your browsing history according to the chosen time frame.
6. Check that your history is cleared: To confirm that your browsing history has been successfully deleted, click on “History” again in the top menu bar. You should see the message “Clear History” at the bottom of the drop-down menu. This indicates that your history has been cleared.
Related FAQs:
**1. Can I recover my cleared browsing history on an Apple computer?**
No, once you clear your browsing history, it cannot be recovered.
**2. Does clearing history remove bookmarks and saved passwords?**
No, clearing your history will not delete your bookmarks or saved passwords.
**3. Will clearing history on Safari clear history on other browsers?**
No, clearing the history on Safari only clears the history within that specific browser.
**4. Can I only delete specific sites from my browsing history?**
No, the clearing history option in Safari will delete your entire browsing history for the selected time range.
**5. Does clearing history on an Apple computer also delete cookies?**
Yes, clearing your history also removes cookies from your browser.
**6. Can I set Safari to automatically clear my browsing history?**
Yes, you can configure Safari to automatically clear your browsing history by going to Safari Preferences, then the “General” tab, and selecting an option under “Remove history items.”
**7. Will clearing history on my Apple computer affect my internet speed?**
No, clearing your browsing history will not directly impact your internet speed.
**8. Does clearing history on Safari clear my search history as well?**
Yes, clearing your history also removes your search history from Safari.
**9. Is there a shortcut key to clear history on Safari?**
Yes, you can press Command+Shift+Delete on your keyboard to directly access the “Clear History” option.
**10. Will clearing history on my Apple computer delete my download history?**
No, clearing your history will not delete the list of files you have downloaded. It only removes your browsing history.
**11. Can I clear my history on Safari from my iPhone or iPad?**
Yes, you can also clear your browsing history on Safari from your iPhone or iPad using the same steps as mentioned earlier.
**12. What should I do if the “Clear History” option is grayed out in Safari?**
If the option to clear history is grayed out, it might be because your browsing history is already cleared or you are in a private browsing session.