How to clear Google play music cache on a computer?

If you are an avid user of Google Play Music on your computer, you may have noticed that over time, the app can accumulate a large amount of cache. This cache includes temporary files, images, and other data that help the app run smoothly but take up valuable space on your computer’s storage. Thankfully, clearing the cache is a simple and effective way to free up storage and potentially improve the app’s performance. In this article, we will guide you through the process of clearing the Google Play Music cache on your computer.
Clearing Google Play Music Cache
To clear the Google Play Music cache on your computer, you can follow these straightforward steps:
1. **Open the Google Play Music app on your computer**. Ensure that you are logged in with your Google account.
2. **Click on the gear icon** located in the upper-right corner of the screen. This will open the Settings menu.
3. **Scroll down and click on “Advanced”**. A new set of options will appear.
4. **Under the “Storage & cache” section, click on “Clear cache”**. A warning message will appear, asking you if you are sure about clearing the cache.
5. **Click on “Clear”** to confirm and proceed with clearing the cache. The process may take a few moments depending on the size of the cache.
6. **Once the cache is cleared, restart the Google Play Music app** to allow the changes to take effect.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can clearing the cache in Google Play Music affect my music or playlists?
No, clearing the cache will not affect your music library or playlists. It only removes temporary files and data.
2. Will clearing the cache delete my downloaded music?
No, clearing the cache will not delete your downloaded music. It only removes temporary files and data.
3. How often should I clear the Google Play Music cache?
There is no specific timeframe, but it is recommended to clear the cache periodically to keep your computer running smoothly.
4. Will clearing the cache speed up Google Play Music on my computer?
Clearing the cache can potentially improve the app’s performance as it frees up storage space and removes unnecessary data.
5. What happens if I don’t clear the cache in Google Play Music?
If you don’t clear the cache, it will continue to accumulate over time, taking up more storage space on your computer.
6. Will clearing the cache log me out of my Google account on Google Play Music?
No, clearing the cache will not log you out of your Google account. You will remain logged in after the cache is cleared.
7. Can I clear the cache on the Google Play Music mobile app?
Yes, you can also clear the cache on the Google Play Music mobile app by accessing the app settings and selecting the option to clear the cache.
8. Do I need an internet connection to clear the cache in Google Play Music?
No, an internet connection is not required to clear the cache. The process is entirely local on your computer.
9. Does clearing the cache delete my search history in Google Play Music?
No, clearing the cache does not delete your search history. It only removes temporary files and data.
10. Can I recover the cleared cache in Google Play Music?
No, once you clear the cache, the data is permanently deleted, and it cannot be recovered.
11. Will clearing the cache delete my podcasts in Google Play Music?
No, clearing the cache will not delete your podcasts. It only removes temporary files and data.
12. Is clearing the cache the same as uninstalling and reinstalling Google Play Music?
No, clearing the cache is different from uninstalling and reinstalling the app. Clearing the cache only removes temporary files and data, while uninstalling and reinstalling the app starts afresh with no data or settings.