How to clear frozen computer with Windows 10?

Is your Windows 10 computer freezing or becoming unresponsive? Don’t worry; there are several steps you can take to clear a frozen computer. In this article, we will guide you through the process of troubleshooting and resolving freezing issues on a Windows 10 PC, helping you get your computer back up and running smoothly.
Why is my Windows 10 computer freezing?
Before we dive into the solutions, let’s understand why your Windows 10 computer may be freezing. There can be several reasons behind this issue, including:
1. Overloaded memory usage
2. Incompatible or outdated drivers
3. Hardware malfunctions
4. Software conflicts or compatibility issues
5. Malicious programs or viruses
How to clear a frozen computer with Windows 10?
Now, let’s get to the main question and focus on how to clear a frozen computer with Windows 10. Follow the steps below to resolve the freezing issue:
Step 1: Force restart your computer
Sometimes, a simple restart can resolve the freezing problem. Press and hold the power button on your computer until it shuts down completely. Then, press the power button again to turn it back on.
Step 2: Check for Windows updates
Make sure your Windows 10 operating system is up to date. Go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and click on “Check for updates.” If any updates are available, download and install them.
Step 3: Update device drivers
Outdated or incompatible drivers can cause system freezes. Open the Device Manager by right-clicking on the Start button and selecting Device Manager. Update any device drivers with a yellow exclamation mark next to them by right-clicking and choosing “Update driver.”
Step 4: Scan for malware
Malicious software can also cause your system to freeze. Perform a full system scan using Windows Security or a reputable antivirus program to detect and remove any malware present on your computer.
Step 5: Clear disk space
Low disk space can lead to system slowdowns and freezes. Open File Explorer and right-click on your main drive (usually C:). Select “Properties” and then click on “Disk Cleanup.” Follow the prompts to remove unnecessary files and free up disk space.
Step 6: Adjust power settings
In some cases, power settings can contribute to system freezing. Open the Control Panel, search for “power options,” and click on “Power & sleep settings.” Adjust your power plan to “High performance” and customize the advanced power settings if necessary.
Step 7: Disable startup programs
Certain programs that launch during startup can cause your computer to freeze. Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open Task Manager, go to the “Startup” tab, and disable any unnecessary or suspicious programs from starting automatically.
Step 8: Perform a clean boot
Performing a clean boot helps identify if a specific program or service is causing the freezing issue. Open the System Configuration utility by typing “msconfig” in the Run command (Win + R). On the General tab, select “Selective startup” and uncheck “Load startup items.” Restart your computer and observe if the freezing persists.
Step 9: Check hardware components
Hardware malfunctions, such as faulty RAM or overheating, can lead to freezes. Ensure that all hardware components are properly connected and functioning correctly. You can also use diagnostic tools like Windows Memory Diagnostic to test your RAM.
Step 10: Restore your computer to a previous state
If the freezing issue started recently, you can use System Restore to revert your computer to a previous working state. Open Control Panel, search for “Recovery,” and choose “Open System Restore.”
Step 11: Reinstall Windows 10
If all else fails, you may need to reinstall Windows 10 to resolve the freezing problem. Create a backup of your important files and use the Windows 10 installation media to perform a clean installation.
Remember, if you are not confident in troubleshooting your computer or if it is still under warranty, it is advisable to seek professional help.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1: Why is my Windows 10 computer freezing?
A1: Your computer may freeze due to overloaded memory, incompatible drivers, hardware malfunctions, software conflicts, or viruses.
Q2: How long should I wait for my computer to unfreeze before taking action?
A2: If your computer is frozen for more than a couple of minutes, it is best to take action immediately.
Q3: Is it safe to force restart my computer?
A3: Yes, a force restart is generally safe and can help resolve freezing issues.
Q4: What if Windows updates do not fix the freezing problem?
A4: If Windows updates do not resolve the issue, you should troubleshoot further by updating drivers and checking for malware.
Q5: Can low disk space cause my computer to freeze?
A5: Yes, low disk space can lead to system slowdowns and freezing.
Q6: Will changing power settings affect my computer’s performance?
A6: Modifying power settings can enhance performance by prioritizing performance over power-saving features.
Q7: Should I disable all startup programs?
A7: It is recommended to disable unnecessary or suspicious startup programs that you are confident will not impact your system adversely.
Q8: What if my computer freezes in the middle of a clean boot?
A8: If your computer freezes during a clean boot, it indicates a potential hardware issue that requires further investigation.
Q9: How do I perform a RAM test?
A9: You can use diagnostic tools like Windows Memory Diagnostic to test your computer’s RAM.
Q10: Can System Restore undo software installations?
A10: Yes, System Restore can revert your computer to a previous state, including removing recently installed software.
Q11: Do I lose my files during a Windows 10 reinstallation?
A11: A clean installation of Windows 10 will erase all files on the system drive. Ensure that you have a backup before proceeding.
Q12: When should I seek professional help?
A12: If you are not confident in troubleshooting your computer or if it is still under warranty, it is advisable to seek professional assistance.