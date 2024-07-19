Facebook has become an integral part of our lives, allowing us to connect with friends and family, share memorable moments, and stay updated with current events. However, like any other app, Facebook on Android can accumulate cache, which may cause the app to become slow or unresponsive over time. If you’re wondering how to clear Facebook cache on Android from your computer, we’ve got you covered!
How to clear Facebook cache on Android from computer?
To clear Facebook cache on Android from your computer, you can follow these simple steps:
1. Connect your Android device to your computer using a USB cable.
2. Ensure that your device is recognized by the computer.
3. Open a web browser on your computer and go to the Facebook Developers website.
4. Log in with your Facebook account credentials.
5. Go to the “Tools & Support” section and select “Graph API Explorer.”
6. In the “Access Token” field, select the desired permissions and click on the “Get Access Token” button.
7. A popup will appear, requesting your permission. Click on “Continue” to proceed.
8. Copy the generated access token.
9. Open a new tab in your web browser and type the following URL, replacing “INSERT_YOUR_ACCESS_TOKEN_HERE” with the access token you copied: “https://graph.facebook.com/v12.0/me?fields=clear_place_visited_cache&access_token=INSERT_YOUR_ACCESS_TOKEN_HERE”.
10. Press Enter, and you will receive a response indicating that the cache has been cleared.
The answer to “How to clear Facebook cache on Android from computer?” is to visit the Facebook Developers website, obtain an access token, and use it to clear the cache via a specific URL.
Now that we’ve covered the main question, let’s address some related FAQs to provide you with further information:
1. Can clearing the Facebook cache on Android from my computer fix performance issues?
Clearing the Facebook cache can help resolve performance issues by removing stored data that may be causing the app to slow down or become unresponsive.
2. Will clearing the cache on Facebook remove my account or personal data?
No, clearing the Facebook cache only removes temporary files and does not affect your account or personal data.
3. How often should I clear the Facebook cache on my Android device?
It is recommended to clear the Facebook cache periodically, especially if you notice any performance issues or if the cache size becomes too large.
4. Can I clear the Facebook cache on Android directly from the app?
Yes, you can clear the Facebook cache directly from the app settings on your Android device. However, this article focuses on clearing the cache from a computer.
5. What other methods can I use to clear the Facebook cache on Android?
Apart from clearing the cache on a computer, you can also clear the cache through the app settings on your Android device or by using dedicated cache cleaner apps.
6. Will clearing the Facebook cache delete my login information?
Clearing the cache will not delete your login information. You will still be logged in to Facebook on your Android device after clearing the cache.
7. Does clearing the cache on Facebook delete my messages or chat history?
No, clearing the cache does not remove your messages or chat history. These are stored on Facebook’s servers and not in the cache.
8. Is it necessary to restart my Android device after clearing the Facebook cache?
It is not necessary to restart your Android device after clearing the Facebook cache, but it can help ensure that all cache files are fully cleared from the system.
9. Will clearing the Facebook cache delete my saved posts or photos?
Clearing the cache will not delete your saved posts or photos. These are stored on Facebook’s servers and can be accessed even after clearing the cache.
10. Is clearing the cache on Facebook reversible?
Once you clear the Facebook cache, it cannot be reversed. However, the app will create a new cache over time as you use it.
11. Can I clear the cache of other apps on Android from my computer?
No, clearing the cache of other apps on Android cannot be done from a computer. It can only be done within the individual app settings on your Android device.
12. Can I clear the Facebook cache on Android without a computer?
Yes, you can clear the Facebook cache directly from the app settings on your Android device without the need for a computer.