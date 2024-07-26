**How to clear emoji history on Samsung keyboard?**
If you find yourself using emojis frequently, you may have noticed that your Samsung keyboard keeps track of your emoji usage history. While this feature can be useful for quick access to frequently used emojis, there may be times when you want to clear your emoji history. In this article, we will guide you through the simple steps to clear emoji history on your Samsung keyboard. So, let’s get started!
To clear emoji history on Samsung keyboard, follow these steps:
1. Open the Settings app on your Samsung device.
2. Scroll down and tap on “General Management”.
3. Tap on “Language and Input”.
4. Under the “Keyboards” section, select “On-screen Keyboard”.
5. Tap on “Samsung Keyboard”.
6. Now, tap on “Smart Typing”.
7. Next, tap on “Keyboard Settings”.
8. Scroll down and find the option “Predictive Text”.
9. Tap on “Reset Keyboard Settings”.
10. A confirmation message will appear on your screen, tap on “Reset Settings” to clear your emoji history.
**Related or similar FAQs:**
1. Can I disable emoji history on Samsung keyboard?
Yes, you can disable emoji history on the Samsung keyboard by following the same steps mentioned above, but instead of selecting “Reset Keyboard Settings” in step 9, toggle off the switch for “Predictive Text”.
2. Will clearing emoji history also remove frequently used emojis?
No, clearing emoji history will only remove the history of emojis you have used previously. It will not affect the frequently used emojis section.
3. How can I remove frequently used emojis on Samsung keyboard?
To remove frequently used emojis on Samsung keyboard, tap and hold an emoji in the frequently used section, then select “Remove from Frequently Used”.
4. Will clearing emoji history affect my other keyboard settings?
No, clearing emoji history will not affect any other keyboard settings on your Samsung device. It only removes the history of emojis you have used.
5. Can I manually add emojis to frequently used section?
No, the frequently used emojis section is automatically populated based on your emoji usage. You cannot manually add emojis to this section.
6. Does clearing emoji history improve the performance of the Samsung keyboard?
Clearing emoji history itself may not significantly improve the performance of the Samsung keyboard. However, if you have a large emoji history, clearing it may help reduce the storage used by the keyboard app.
7. Can I customize the number of emojis displayed in my history?
Unfortunately, the number of emojis displayed in your history cannot be customized. The Samsung keyboard shows a fixed number of recently used emojis in the history section.
8. Will clearing emoji history delete any other data from my device?
No, clearing emoji history will only remove the history of emojis used on the Samsung keyboard. It will not delete any other data from your device.
9. Do I need to restart my device after clearing emoji history?
No, you do not need to restart your device after clearing emoji history. The changes take effect immediately.
10. Can I clear emoji history on third-party keyboards?
The process mentioned in this article is specific to the Samsung keyboard. Third-party keyboards may have different settings and options for clearing emoji history.
11. Will clearing emoji history also clear my clipboard?
No, clearing emoji history does not clear your clipboard. Your clipboard remains unaffected.
12. Can I recover cleared emoji history on Samsung keyboard?
No, once you clear the emoji history on the Samsung keyboard, it cannot be recovered. Therefore, it is advisable to make a note of any frequently used emojis before clearing the history if you wish to remember them.