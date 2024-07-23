How to clear CPU on mac?

Do you find your Mac running slow or overheating? It might be due to an overloaded CPU. The Central Processing Unit (CPU) is like the brain of your computer, handling all the tasks and processes. When it gets overloaded, your Mac can start to lag or even crash. Here’s how to clear the CPU on your Mac and keep it running smoothly.
1. Close Unnecessary Applications: One of the quickest ways to clear the CPU on your Mac is to close any unnecessary applications running in the background. Simply click on the application and then select “Quit” from the drop-down menu.
2. Restart Your Mac: Sometimes a simple restart can help clear out any processes that are hogging the CPU and causing it to slow down. Restarting your Mac can give it a fresh start and clear out any temporary files or processes.
3. Check Activity Monitor: Activity Monitor is a built-in tool on Mac that shows you which processes are using the most CPU power. You can use this tool to identify any problematic applications and force quit them to clear up CPU space.
4. Update Your Software: Keeping your software up to date can help optimize its performance and reduce the strain on your CPU. Check for updates regularly and install them to ensure your Mac is running smoothly.
5. Clear Cache: Clearing the cache on your Mac can help free up memory and improve CPU performance. You can do this by going to Finder > Go > Go to Folder and entering “~/Library/Caches”. From there, you can delete the contents of the cache folders.
6. Manage Startup Items: Too many startup items can slow down your Mac’s boot time and also increase CPU usage. Go to System Preferences > Users & Groups > Login Items and remove any unnecessary startup items to clear up CPU space.
7. Manage Your Storage: Running low on storage can also impact your Mac’s CPU performance. Make sure to regularly clean up your storage by deleting unnecessary files or moving them to an external drive to free up space.
8. Reduce Visual Effects: Visual effects like animations and transparency can also put a strain on your CPU. Go to System Preferences > Accessibility and check the box for “Reduce Motion” to reduce the visual effects and lighten the load on your CPU.
9. Reset SMC and PRAM: Resetting the System Management Controller (SMC) and Parameter RAM (PRAM) can help clear out any system glitches that may be impacting your CPU performance. Follow the instructions from Apple’s support page to reset SMC and PRAM.
10. Check for Malware: Malware can also cause your CPU to be overloaded. Run a malware scan using trusted antivirus software to remove any malicious programs that may be affecting your Mac’s performance.
11. Clean Your Mac: Dust and debris can accumulate inside your Mac and cause it to overheat, leading to increased CPU usage. Consider cleaning your Mac’s vents and fans to improve airflow and reduce strain on the CPU.
12. Upgrade Your Hardware: If you’ve tried everything and your Mac is still running slow, it might be time to consider upgrading your hardware. Adding more RAM or upgrading to a solid-state drive (SSD) can help improve overall performance and reduce CPU load.
By following these tips and tricks, you can clear the CPU on your Mac and keep it running smoothly for years to come. Remember to regularly maintain your Mac to prevent any issues and ensure optimal performance.