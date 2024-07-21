How to clear cookies on my Mac computer?

Cookies are small files that websites store on your computer to remember your preferences and provide a personalized experience. While cookies can be helpful, they can also take up storage space and compromise your privacy. If you want to clear cookies on your Mac computer, follow the steps below:
Clearing Cookies on Safari
Safari is the default web browser on Mac computers, and clearing cookies in this browser is straightforward. Here’s what you need to do:
1. Launch Safari – Open the Safari web browser on your Mac by clicking on the Safari icon in the Dock or locating it in the Applications folder.
2. Open Preferences – In the top menu, click on “Safari” and select “Preferences” from the dropdown menu. Alternatively, you can press the keyboard shortcut “Command” + “,” (comma) to open the preferences window.
3. Access Privacy Settings – In the preferences window, select the “Privacy” tab.
4. Manage Website Data – Within the Privacy tab, click on the “Manage Website Data” button.
5. Remove Cookies – A new window will open, displaying a list of all websites that have stored cookies on your Mac. To delete all cookies at once, click on the “Remove All” button on the bottom left corner. If you prefer to remove specific cookies, use the search bar or browse through the list and remove the ones you want individually.
6. Confirm Removal – After selecting the cookies you wish to remove, click on the “Remove” button.
Clearing Cookies on Google Chrome
If you are using Google Chrome as your web browser, the process of clearing cookies is slightly different but still simple:
1. Launch Google Chrome – Open the Google Chrome browser on your Mac by clicking on the Chrome icon in the Dock or locating it in the Applications folder.
2. Open Preferences – In the top menu, click on “Chrome,” then select “Preferences.”
3. Access Privacy Settings – In the preferences window, scroll down and click on the “Privacy and Security” tab in the left sidebar.
4. Clear Browsing Data – Within the Privacy and Security tab, click on the “Clear Browsing Data” button.
5. Select Time Range – A new window will open, allowing you to choose the time range for which you want to delete cookies. You can select from “Last Hour,” “Last 24 Hours,” “Last 7 Days,” “Last 4 Weeks,” or “All Time.”
6. Select Cookies and Other Site Data – Make sure the checkbox next to “Cookies and other site data” is selected. You can also choose other data you wish to delete, such as browsing history or cached images and files.
7. Clear Browsing Data – Click on the “Clear Data” button to remove the selected cookies and other browsing data.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. How often should I clear cookies on my Mac computer?
Cookies don’t need to be cleared regularly, but it’s a good practice to clear them every few months for privacy and to free up storage space.
2. Will clearing cookies log me out of websites?
Yes, clearing cookies will log you out of websites where you were previously logged in since the cookies that stored your login information will be deleted.
3. Is clearing cookies the same as clearing browsing history?
No, clearing cookies is different from clearing browsing history. While clearing cookies removes website data stored on your computer, clearing browsing history only deletes the list of websites you visited.
4. Can I selectively remove cookies from specific websites only?
Yes, both Safari and Google Chrome allow you to remove cookies selectively. In the cookie management windows mentioned earlier, you can choose individual websites and remove cookies associated with them.
5. Can I disable cookies instead of clearing them?
Yes, you can disable cookies entirely, but this might affect your browsing experience as many websites rely on cookies to remember your preferences or provide personalized content.
6. What will happen if I don’t clear my cookies?
If you don’t clear cookies regularly, they will continue to accumulate and take up storage space on your computer. Furthermore, some websites may track your activity and collect more data than necessary if you keep their cookies stored.
7. Will clearing cookies make websites load slower?
No, clearing cookies will not make websites load slower. In fact, it might improve loading times as websites will no longer need to retrieve data from stored cookies.
8. Do I need to close my web browser before clearing cookies?
No, it is not necessary to close the browser before clearing cookies. However, closing the browser will ensure that all cookies related to it are closed as well.
9. Can I set my browser to automatically clear cookies?
Yes, both Safari and Google Chrome offer options to automatically clear cookies and other browsing data when you quit the browser. You can find these options in the preferences settings under the Privacy or Privacy and Security tabs.
10. Will clearing cookies affect my saved passwords?
No, clearing cookies will not affect your saved passwords. Passwords are usually stored separately from cookies and are not deleted when you clear cookies.
11. Can I recover deleted cookies?
No, once cookies are deleted, they cannot be recovered. Therefore, make sure to double-check the cookies you want to remove before confirming the removal.
12. Are there any alternatives to clearing cookies?
If you want to keep certain cookies but remove others, you can use browser extensions or plugins that allow you to manage and control cookies more precisely. These extensions provide more control over which cookies to keep and which ones to remove.