How to clear cache on teams on computer?

Microsoft Teams is a powerful collaboration tool that allows teams to communicate and work together effectively. However, like any other software, Teams can sometimes encounter performance issues caused by cached data. Clearing the cache on Teams can help resolve these issues and improve its overall performance. In this article, we will guide you through the process of clearing the cache on Teams on your computer.
The Steps to Clear Cache on Teams on Computer:
1. **Close Microsoft Teams**: Before clearing the cache, it is important to ensure that Microsoft Teams is closed completely. Make sure to exit the application and check that it is not running in the background.
2. **Clear Teams Cache**: To clear the cache on Teams, you need to delete the contents of the Teams cache folder on your computer. The folder location depends on your operating system:
– Windows: Type `%appdata%MicrosoftTeams` in the Windows search bar and press Enter. This will open the Teams cache folder.
– Mac: Open Finder, click on “Go” in the top menu, then select “Go to Folder.” Type `~/Library/Application Support/Microsoft/Teams` and click Go.
3. **Delete Cache Files**: Within the Teams cache folder, select all the files and folders, then press the Delete key on your keyboard, or right-click and select “Delete.” Confirm the deletion when prompted. This action will remove the cached data.
4. **Restart Microsoft Teams**: After deleting the cache files, you can reopen Microsoft Teams. The cache has now been cleared, and Teams will create new cache files as you use the application.
5. **Sign Back In**: When Teams restarts, you will be prompted to sign in again. Enter your username and password to log back into your Teams account. Your data and settings will remain intact, but the cache-related issues should be resolved.
Related FAQs:
1. How often should I clear the cache on Microsoft Teams?
It is not necessary to clear the cache regularly. However, if you encounter any performance issues on Teams, clearing the cache can be an effective troubleshooting step.
2. Will clearing cache on Microsoft Teams delete my chat history?
No, clearing the cache on Microsoft Teams will not delete your chat history. Your chat history is stored on Microsoft’s servers and will be synchronized back to your computer after signing in again.
3. Do I need administrator rights to clear the cache on Teams?
No, you do not need administrator rights to clear the cache on Teams. The cache folder is located within your user profile, and you have full control over its contents.
4. Does clearing the cache on Teams delete my downloaded files?
No, clearing the cache on Teams does not delete any files you have downloaded. It only removes temporary data that helps the application run smoothly.
5. Do I need to reinstall Microsoft Teams after clearing the cache?
No, there is no need to reinstall Microsoft Teams after clearing the cache. Clearing the cache simply removes temporary data and does not affect the application installation.
6. Will clearing the cache on Teams affect my notifications?
Clearing the cache on Teams will not affect your notifications. However, after clearing the cache, you may need to revisit your notification settings to ensure they are properly configured.
7. Can I clear the cache on Teams on mobile devices?
Yes, you can clear the cache on Teams on mobile devices. The process may vary depending on the operating system (iOS or Android), but the principle remains the same: delete the cache folder or clear the app’s cache through the device’s settings.
8. What other troubleshooting steps can I try if clearing the cache doesn’t resolve the issue?
If clearing the cache doesn’t resolve the issue, you can try updating Teams to the latest version, restarting your computer, or contacting Microsoft Support for further assistance.
9. Does clearing the cache on Teams log me out of other devices?
Clearing the cache on Teams only affects the local cache on your computer. It does not log you out of Teams on other devices or affect your login status.
10. Can I selectively clear cache for specific Microsoft Teams channels?
No, clearing the cache on Teams clears the entire cache for all channels, chats, and settings associated with your Microsoft Teams account.
11. What happens if I accidentally delete something important from the cache folder?
Accidentally deleting important files from the Teams cache folder can affect the application’s functionality. In such cases, it is recommended to reinstall Microsoft Teams to restore the missing files.
12. Does clearing the cache on Teams affect other Microsoft Office applications?
No, clearing the cache on Teams only affects the Teams application. It does not impact the cache or performance of other Microsoft Office applications, such as Word or Excel.