If you’re experiencing slow or sluggish performance on your Windows computer, clearing the cache is an effective way to speed things up. Cache files store temporary data from websites, applications, and the operating system to help speed up future processes. However, over time, these cache files accumulate and start consuming valuable storage space, which can slow down your computer. In this article, we will explain how to clear the cache on your computer running Windows and address some related FAQs to help optimize your system’s performance.
Clearing the Cache on Windows
How to clear cache on computer Windows?
To clear the cache on your Windows computer, you can follow these simple steps:
1. **Open the “Settings” menu** by clicking on the Start button and selecting the gear icon.
2. **Click on “System”** and then choose “Storage” from the left-hand side menu.
3. **Under “Local Disk (C:)”**, click on the “Temporary files” option.
4. **Check the box** next to “Temporary files” and any other file types you wish to delete, such as “Downloads” or “Recycle Bin.”
5. **Click on “Remove files.”** Windows will then proceed to clear the selected files from your computer, including the cache.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. What is cache, and why does it need to be cleared?
**Cache is a storage area for temporary files that help improve system performance**, but over time, these files accumulate and can slow down your computer. Clearing the cache frees up storage space and can enhance your system’s speed.
2. Does clearing the cache delete personal files?
No, clearing the cache **does not delete personal files** such as documents, photos, or videos. It only removes temporary files stored by the system and applications, which can be safely deleted.
3. How often should cache be cleared?
There’s no set rule on how often you should clear the cache. However, **clearing the cache every few months is generally recommended**, or whenever you experience a significant decrease in system performance.
4. Will clearing the cache speed up my computer?
Yes, clearing the cache **can help speed up your computer**. The accumulated cache files take up storage space and can slow down your system’s performance. By clearing the cache, you free up space and allow your computer to function more efficiently.
5. Does clearing cache affect my browsing history?
No, clearing the cache **does not affect your browsing history**. The cache stores temporary files to improve loading times, but it doesn’t affect your browser’s history.
6. Is it safe to clear cache?
Yes, it is completely safe to clear the cache on your computer. **Clearing the cache has no negative impact on your computer’s performance or data**. It simply removes temporary files to free up space.
7. Can I choose which cache files to clear?
Yes, when using the built-in Windows feature to clear cache files, you can choose which types of files to delete. Apart from cache files, you can also clear other temporary files, like downloads or items in the recycle bin.
8. Are there any alternative methods to clear the cache?
Yes, there are alternative methods to clear cache files on Windows. You can use third-party software or specific browser settings/tools to clear the cache in a more detailed and targeted manner.
9. Will clearing the cache log me out of websites and applications?
Clearing the cache **may log you out of some websites and applications**. Since cache files often contain temporary login data, clearing them might require you to sign in again after the process is completed.
10. Does clearing the cache affect system updates or installed programs?
No, clearing the cache **doesn’t affect system updates or installed programs**. It solely removes temporary files, ensuring a clean slate for cache files in the future.
11. Will clearing the cache improve gaming performance?
Clearing the cache **can potentially improve gaming performance**. Games often generate temporary files that are stored in the cache. By clearing these files, you may experience better load times and overall game performance.
12. Does clearing the cache delete cookies?
Clearing the cache **does not delete cookies** specifically. However, since cookies are also considered temporary files, they may be included in the cache file deletion process. However, modern browsers often offer the option to clear cookies separately.