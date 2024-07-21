How to Clear Cache on Computer in Edge?
Clearing the cache on your computer’s web browser, such as Microsoft Edge, can often resolve various issues, including slow loading times and website glitches. Cache refers to temporary files stored on your computer that help load websites faster. However, over time, these files can accumulate and cause problems. If you’re wondering how to clear cache on your computer in Edge, follow the simple steps below:
1. Launch Microsoft Edge: Open the Microsoft Edge browser on your computer by clicking on its icon in the taskbar or finding it in the Start menu.
2. Access the Settings Menu: Once Edge is open, click on the three horizontal dots in the upper-right corner of the browser window. This will open the Edge menu.
3. Choose Settings: From the Edge menu, scroll down and click on the “Settings” option. This will open the settings panel.
4. Clear Browsing Data: In the settings panel, scroll down and click on the “Privacy, search, and services” tab on the left-hand side. Under the “Clear browsing data” section, click on the “Choose what to clear” button.
5. Select What to Clear: A popup window will appear with various options. Here, you can choose what browsing data to clear. To clear the cache, make sure the “Cached images and files” option is checked, and uncheck everything else, or select any other options you want to clear along with the cache.
6. Choose Time Range: You can also select the time range for the cache you want to delete. Click on the drop-down menu and select the desired time range. If you want to clear all cache, choose “All time.”
7. Clear Data: Once you have selected the desired options, click on the “Clear” button. Edge will begin clearing the cache and display a progress bar.
8. Restart Microsoft Edge: After the cache is cleared, it is recommended to restart Microsoft Edge for the changes to take effect.
Now you know how to clear the cache on your computer in Edge. By following these steps, you can ensure your browsing experience remains smooth and free from potential issues caused by accumulated cache files.
FAQs:
1. What is cache?
Cache refers to temporary files stored on your computer that help load websites faster.
2. Why should I clear my cache?
Clearing cache can resolve various issues such as slow loading times and website glitches.
3. Can clearing cache delete my saved passwords?
No, clearing cache does not delete saved passwords. It only removes temporary files stored for faster browsing.
4. Will clearing cache delete my browsing history?
Clearing cache does not delete your entire browsing history. It only removes temporary files.
5. How often should I clear my cache?
The frequency of clearing cache depends on your browsing habits and the issues you encounter. It is recommended to clear cache periodically, such as once every few weeks.
6. Will clearing cache log me out of websites?
Clearing cache may log you out of websites that use saved login information. You may need to log in again after clearing cache.
7. Does clearing cache affect website data?
Clearing cache removes temporary files, but it doesn’t affect website data stored on servers. The next time you visit a website, the cache will be rebuilt with updated files.
8. Can I clear cache on Edge mobile app?
Yes, you can clear cache on the Edge mobile app by accessing the settings within the app and finding the clear browsing data option.
9. Does clearing cache improve browser performance?
Clearing cache can help improve browser performance by removing unnecessary files that could slow down loading times.
10. Are there any negative consequences of clearing cache?
Clearing cache may cause websites to load more slowly initially, as they need to rebuild the cached files. However, this will only occur temporarily.
11. Can I choose which files to clear in the cache?
Yes, when clearing cache, you can choose to delete specific types of data, such as cached images and files, while leaving other data intact.
12. Are there alternative methods to clear cache on Edge?
Yes, besides the method described above, you can also use keyboard shortcuts “Ctrl+Shift+Delete” or access the settings via the Edge menu and choose “Privacy, search, and services” to clear cache.