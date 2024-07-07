Are you tired of seeing your Apple keyboard suggest words or phrases that you never use? These suggestions can quickly clutter up your keyboard and make it difficult to find the words you actually want to type. Luckily, there are ways to clear these suggestions and streamline your typing experience. In this article, we will guide you through the process of clearing Apple keyboard suggestions so you can regain control of your keyboard.
What are Apple keyboard suggestions?
Apple keyboard suggestions are words or phrases that the keyboard automatically suggests based on your typing history and commonly used words. These suggestions pop up right above the keyboard as you type, and they are meant to help you save time by predicting what you want to say.
Why would you want to clear Apple keyboard suggestions?
While Apple keyboard suggestions can be helpful in many instances, they can also become a nuisance when they start suggesting words or phrases that you never use. Clearing these suggestions can help declutter your keyboard and ensure that only relevant suggestions appear.
How to clear Apple keyboard suggestions?
Clearing Apple keyboard suggestions is a simple process that can be done in just a few steps:
Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad.
Step 2: Scroll down and tap on “General.”
Step 3: Select “Keyboard” from the list of options.
Step 4: Finally, tap on “Reset Keyboard Dictionary” and confirm the action when prompted.
By following these steps, you will reset your keyboard dictionary, effectively clearing all the stored data and suggestions.
Are there any side effects of clearing Apple keyboard suggestions?
Clearing Apple keyboard suggestions will not have any negative side effects on your device or its performance. However, keep in mind that all the words you have manually added to the dictionary will also be removed. After clearing the suggestions, the keyboard will start building a new personalized dictionary based on your typing habits.
Will clearing Apple keyboard suggestions make my device slower?
No, clearing Apple keyboard suggestions will not slow down your device in any way. The process is quick and has no impact on the device’s performance.
Can I remove specific words from Apple keyboard suggestions?
No, currently, there is no way to manually remove specific words from Apple keyboard suggestions. Clearing the keyboard dictionary, as mentioned earlier, is the only way to remove all the suggestions at once.
Will clearing Apple keyboard suggestions delete my saved data?
No, clearing Apple keyboard suggestions will not delete any of your saved data or personal information. It only removes the suggestions and resets the keyboard dictionary.
Do I need to restart my device after clearing Apple keyboard suggestions?
No, there is no need to restart your device after clearing Apple keyboard suggestions. The changes take effect immediately, and you can start using the keyboard without the clutter of old and irrelevant suggestions.
Does clearing Apple keyboard suggestions affect all apps?
Yes, clearing Apple keyboard suggestions affects the keyboard suggestions in all apps on your Apple device. The keyboard dictionary is a systemwide feature, so any changes you make will be reflected across all applications.
Can I turn off Apple keyboard suggestions completely?
Yes, if you find Apple keyboard suggestions distracting or unnecessary, you have the option to turn them off completely. Simply go to Settings > General > Keyboard, and toggle off the “Predictive” option. This will prevent the keyboard from displaying any suggestions.
Will clearing Apple keyboard suggestions improve autocorrect accuracy?
No, clearing Apple keyboard suggestions will not directly improve the autocorrect accuracy of your device. Autocorrect is a separate feature that uses algorithms to predict and correct typing errors, regardless of the suggestions. Clearing the suggestions primarily focuses on removing clutter and irrelevant word suggestions.
How often should I clear Apple keyboard suggestions?
There is no set timeframe for clearing Apple keyboard suggestions. You can clear them whenever you feel they are becoming overwhelming or when you want to start with a clean slate. Some individuals prefer to clear their suggestions regularly, while others may opt to do it less frequently.
Can I clear Apple keyboard suggestions on a Mac?
Yes, you can also clear Apple keyboard suggestions on a Mac. To do this, open “System Preferences” and click on “Keyboard.” Then, go to the “Text” tab and click on the “Reset” button next to “Learned Words.” This will clear all the suggestions on your Mac’s keyboard.
How often do Apple keyboard suggestions update?
Apple keyboard suggestions update based on your typing habits and commonly used words. The more you use your device and type, the more accurate and relevant the suggestions become.
Can I sync Apple keyboard suggestions across multiple devices?
Currently, Apple keyboard suggestions are not synchronized across devices. Each device maintains its own keyboard dictionary and suggestions based on the typing history of that particular device.
Will clearing Apple keyboard suggestions delete my shortcuts?
No, clearing Apple keyboard suggestions will not delete your keyboard shortcuts. Shortcuts are separate from suggestions and remain unaffected by the clearing process.
Can I backup and restore Apple keyboard suggestions?
No, there is no built-in feature to backup and restore Apple keyboard suggestions. If you clear your suggestions, you will start with a clean dictionary and have to build it up again over time.