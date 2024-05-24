How to clean up mechanical keyboard?

Mechanical keyboards are known for their durability and satisfying tactile feedback, making them a popular choice among gamers and typists. However, with regular use, these keyboards can accumulate dust, grime, and debris over time. Cleaning your mechanical keyboard not only helps maintain its performance but also prolongs its lifespan. In this article, we will guide you through the process of cleaning up a mechanical keyboard effectively.
How to clean up a mechanical keyboard?
Cleaning a mechanical keyboard may seem like a daunting task, but with the right approach and tools, you can easily restore it to its former glory. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to clean up your mechanical keyboard:
Step 1: Power off and disconnect
The first and most crucial step is to power off your computer and disconnect the keyboard. This ensures your safety and prevents any accidental inputs during the cleaning process.
Step 2: Shake and blow out loose debris
Gently turn the keyboard upside down and shake it to dislodge any loose debris. Use compressed air or a dust blower to blow out any remaining dust or particles from between the keys. Be sure to hold the canister upright to prevent any moisture from escaping.
Step 3: Remove keycaps
To access the underlying gunk and thoroughly clean your mechanical keyboard, you’ll need to remove the keycaps. Use a keycap puller or carefully lift the keycaps using a flat, non-abrasive tool like a plastic card.
Step 4: Clean the keycaps
Fill a bowl or container with warm water and add a mild detergent. Place the keycaps in the soapy water and let them soak for a few minutes. Gently scrub each keycap with a soft brush or toothbrush to remove any dirt or stains. Rinse them thoroughly with clean water and allow them to dry completely before reattaching.
**Step 5: Clean the keyboard case**
Using a soft, lint-free cloth slightly dampened with water or a gentle cleaning solution, wipe down the entire keyboard case, including the top, sides, and bottom. Be careful not to wet the cloth too much to prevent moisture from seeping into the keyboard’s circuitry.
**Step 6: Clean the switches and plate**
To clean the switches and plate, you can use a small, soft-bristled brush or a vacuum cleaner with a brush attachment. Gently brush the switches and plate to remove any remaining dust or debris. Avoid applying excessive pressure to prevent damaging the switches or dislodging the keycaps if they are still attached.
**Step 7: Dry and reassemble**
After cleaning, ensure that all components are completely dry before reassembling the keyboard. Leave the keycaps, switches, and case to air dry for several hours or use a fan to expedite the process. Once everything is dry, carefully reattach the keycaps and reconnect the keyboard to your computer.
**Step 8: Regular maintenance**
To keep your mechanical keyboard clean and functioning optimally, consider implementing regular maintenance practices. Use a keyboard cover or dust cover when not in use to prevent dust and debris accumulation. Additionally, regularly wipe down the keycaps and case with a soft, lint-free cloth to prevent grime buildup.
Frequently Asked Questions:
Q: Should I use soap or other cleaning agents on the switches?
No, it is not recommended to use any cleaning agents on the switches as they can damage the internal components. Stick to using a soft brush or vacuum cleaner to remove dust and debris.
Q: Can I clean the keycaps in a dishwasher?
It is generally not advised to clean keycaps in a dishwasher as the heat and detergent might cause them to warp or fade. Handwashing with gentle dish soap is a safer method.
Q: How often should I clean my mechanical keyboard?
The frequency of cleaning depends on usage. However, it is recommended to clean your mechanical keyboard every three to six months to maintain its performance and longevity.
Q: Can I use alcohol-based cleaning solutions?
Alcohol-based solutions can be too harsh for the plastic components of your mechanical keyboard and may cause them to deteriorate over time. Stick to mild detergents or simply water for cleaning.
Q: How can I remove sticky residues on my keycaps?
To remove sticky residues, create a mixture of warm water and isopropyl alcohol. Dip a cloth or cotton swab into the solution and gently rub the affected keycaps until the residue is removed. Rinse and dry the keycaps thoroughly afterward.
Q: Can I remove and clean individual switches?
While it is possible to remove and clean individual switches, it requires advanced knowledge and skills. Improper disassembly can lead to damage, so it is generally recommended to clean the switches in place.
Q: Can I use a vacuum cleaner directly on the keyboard?
Using a vacuum cleaner directly on the keyboard is not advisable as it can create a static charge and potentially damage the internal components. Stick to using a brush attachment or compressed air to blow away loose debris.
Q: Are there specific brushes designed for cleaning mechanical keyboards?
Yes, there are specialized brushes available that are designed to clean between the switches and remove dust and debris from the keyboard’s plate. These brushes often have anti-static properties to prevent static buildup during cleaning.
Q: Can I clean my keyboard with a wet cloth?
While it is generally safe to use a slightly damp cloth to clean the keyboard case and keycaps, avoid excessive moisture as it can damage the keyboard’s circuitry. Ensure the cloth is only slightly damp, not dripping wet.
Q: Can I use a hairdryer to dry the components?
Using a hairdryer on high heat is not recommended as it can potentially damage the keycaps and keyboard components. Allow the components to air dry naturally or use a fan set to low or medium speed.
Q: Should I remove the keyboard’s cable before cleaning?
It is not necessary to remove the keyboard’s cable before cleaning unless you want to clean it separately. Simply unplug the keyboard from the computer and clean it without detaching the cable.
Q: Will cleaning void the warranty of my mechanical keyboard?
Cleaning your mechanical keyboard as per the manufacturer’s recommendations will typically not void the warranty. It is always a good idea to check the warranty terms or contact the manufacturer to be certain.