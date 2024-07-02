**How to Clean Up Macbook Pro Keyboard?**
Keeping your MacBook Pro keyboard clean is essential to ensure that it functions properly and looks pristine. Dust, dirt, and crumbs can accumulate over time, leading to sticky keys or even keyboard malfunction. Fortunately, cleaning your MacBook Pro keyboard is a relatively simple task that you can do yourself. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you clean up your Macbook Pro keyboard effectively.
**Materials You Will Need:**
– Microfiber cloth
– Isopropyl alcohol
– Compressed air can or vacuum cleaner with brush attachment
– Cotton swabs
– Toothpick or soft brush
**Step 1**: Shut Down Your MacBook Pro
Before you start cleaning the keyboard, make sure your MacBook Pro is shut down. Cleaning a powered-on device can lead to accidental key presses or damage.
**Step 2**: Disconnect from Power and Remove External Accessories
Unplug the power cord from your MacBook Pro and remove any external accessories such as USB drives or dongles.
**Step 3**: Use Compressed Air or Vacuum Cleaner
Gently tilt your MacBook Pro, so the keyboard is facing downward. Use a can of compressed air or a vacuum cleaner with a brush attachment to remove loose debris, dust, and crumbs from between the keys. Hold the can or vacuum at a safe distance to avoid damaging the keys.
**Step 4**: Wipe the Keys with Microfiber Cloth
Dampen a microfiber cloth with isopropyl alcohol. Ensure that the cloth is not dripping wet, as excess liquid can damage the keyboard. Gently wipe the keys in a circular motion, applying slight pressure to remove smudges, fingerprints, or sticky residue.
**Step 5**: Clean Between the Keys
Dip a cotton swab into isopropyl alcohol and squeeze out any excess liquid. Carefully clean between the keys, removing dirt or grime that may have accumulated. Ensure not to use excessive force, as it may cause the keys to dislodge or become damaged.
**Step 6**: Tackle Stubborn Grime
For stubborn grime, you can use a toothpick or a soft brush, like an unused makeup brush or a small paintbrush, to gently lift the dirt out from between the keys. Be extremely gentle to avoid any damage to the keyboard.
**Step 7**: Let the Keyboard Dry
Allow the MacBook Pro keyboard to air dry for at least 15-20 minutes or until it is completely dry. Avoid using your MacBook Pro until the keyboard is thoroughly dry to prevent any potential damage or malfunction.
**Step 8**: Reconnect Power and Accessories
Once the keyboard is dry, you can reconnect the power cord and any external accessories you had removed previously.
**Step 9**: Regular Cleaning Routine
To maintain a clean keyboard, it is recommended to make regular cleaning a part of your routine. Aim to clean the keyboard every few months or more frequently if you often eat or drink while using your MacBook Pro.
FAQs:
1. Can I use water instead of isopropyl alcohol?
It is generally not recommended to use water for cleaning the keyboard, as it can damage the electronics. Isopropyl alcohol evaporates quickly and is safe to use.
2. Can I clean the keys with disinfecting wipes?
While disinfecting wipes may remove dirt and germs, they often contain moisture or chemicals that can damage the keyboard. Opt for isopropyl alcohol and a microfiber cloth instead.
3. Can I remove the keys on my MacBook Pro keyboard?
While it is technically possible to remove the keys, it is not recommended unless you are experienced. Improper removal and reattachment can cause damage to the keyboard.
4. How often should I clean my MacBook Pro keyboard?
Cleaning the keyboard every few months is generally sufficient. However, if you notice excessive dirt or debris, consider cleaning it more frequently.
5. Can I use a regular vacuum cleaner on the keyboard?
It is not advisable to use a regular vacuum cleaner, as it may generate static electricity that can damage the keyboard. Instead, use a vacuum cleaner with a brush attachment or compressed air.
6. Can I clean my MacBook Pro keyboard with a damp cloth?
It is not recommended to use a damp cloth directly on the keyboard, as excess moisture can damage the electronics. Instead, use a dampened microfiber cloth with isopropyl alcohol.
7. What if my MacBook Pro keyboard is still sticky after cleaning?
If your keyboard remains sticky after cleaning, it may require professional assistance. Contact Apple support or visit an authorized service provider to resolve the issue.
8. Can I use a hairdryer to speed up the drying process?
Using a hairdryer or any external heat sources is not recommended, as it can damage the keyboard. Allow the keyboard to air dry naturally.
9. My MacBook Pro keyboard is not working correctly after cleaning. What should I do?
If you experience any issues with your keyboard after cleaning, restart your MacBook Pro. If the problem persists, contact Apple support or visit an authorized service provider.
10. Should I clean the keyboard when it is on?
No, it is best to clean the keyboard when your MacBook Pro is shut down to avoid accidental key presses and potential damage.
11. Can I use alcohol wipes on my MacBook Pro keyboard?
It is generally safer to use isopropyl alcohol and a microfiber cloth rather than alcohol wipes, as wipes often contain other chemicals that may not be suitable for the keyboard.
12. Can I clean the keyboard with the MacBook Pro turned upside down?
While tilting the MacBook Pro can help remove loose debris, it is not recommended to clean the keyboard with the device turned completely upside down, as it may result in damage.