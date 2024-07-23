How to clean up iCloud storage on computer?

When it comes to managing your files and storage space, iCloud plays a crucial role. Apple’s iCloud service provides users with a convenient way to store and access their data across multiple devices. With the ability to sync and backup your files, photos, and more, iCloud is truly a useful tool. However, over time, your iCloud storage can become cluttered with unnecessary files, leading to space limitations and potential performance issues. In this article, we will guide you through the process of cleaning up your iCloud storage on your computer, helping you reclaim valuable space and optimize your iCloud experience.
Checking Your iCloud Storage Usage
Before we dive into cleaning up your iCloud storage, it’s important to understand how much space you are currently using. Taking a moment to assess your storage usage will give you a clearer idea of which files or apps are consuming the most space on your iCloud account.
1. To check your iCloud storage usage on your computer, open the iCloud settings by clicking on the Apple menu and selecting “System Preferences”.
2. In the System Preferences window, click on the “Apple ID” icon.
3. Within the Apple ID window, navigate to the “iCloud” tab.
4. Here, you will find a visual representation of your iCloud storage usage, including a breakdown of your different file categories.
How to Clean Up iCloud Storage on Your Computer?
If you’re ready to clean up your iCloud storage and free up some space, follow these steps:
1. Start by reviewing your files in iCloud Drive and deleting any unnecessary documents or folders.
2. Within the iCloud settings, click on the “Manage” button next to the iCloud Drive section.
3. This will open the iCloud Drive window, where you can browse through your files and folders.
4. Here, you can manually select files and folders you no longer need and delete them by either pressing “Command + Delete” or right-clicking and choosing “Move to Trash”.
5. Remember, when you delete files on your iCloud Drive, they also get removed from your other synced devices. Be cautious and make sure you’re not accidentally deleting important files.
6. Additionally, you can click on the “Recommendations” tab within the iCloud Drive window to receive suggestions on files you may want to delete. These recommendations are based on Apple’s analysis of your storage usage.
7. Review the recommendations and delete any unnecessary files based on your judgment.
8. Next, it’s time to address your iCloud Photos. Open the Photos app on your computer and navigate to the “Photos” tab at the top.
9. Within the Photos tab, select “All Photos” from the sidebar.
10. Here, you can go through your photo library and delete any duplicate or unwanted pictures.
11. To delete a photo, simply select it and press the “Delete” key, or right-click and choose “Delete Photo”.
12. Remember that deleting a photo on your computer will also remove it from other synced devices.
13. Finally, it’s worthwhile to check the storage usage of other iCloud-related apps, such as iCloud Mail, Contacts, Calendars, and Notes. You can manage these applications individually within the iCloud settings.
14. Review each app and remove any unnecessary data or content that you no longer need.
By following these steps, you can effectively clean up your iCloud storage on your computer, making room for new files and optimizing your iCloud experience.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I clean up iCloud storage through my iPhone or iPad?
Yes, you can manage your iCloud storage through your iPhone or iPad by going to Settings, tapping on your Apple ID, and selecting iCloud. From there, you can manage your iCloud storage, delete files, and optimize storage.
2. Will cleaning up my iCloud storage delete files from my devices?
Yes, if you delete files from your iCloud storage, they will also be removed from your other synced devices. Keep this in mind when deleting files.
3. Is it possible to recover deleted files from iCloud?
Deleted files are usually kept in the Recently Deleted folder within the Photos app for 30 days. However, other files deleted from iCloud Drive or other apps may not be recoverable, so always double-check before deleting.
4. What happens if I exceed my iCloud storage limit?
If you exceed your iCloud storage limit, you won’t be able to back up your devices or upload new files until you free up space or upgrade your storage plan.
5. What can I do if I’m still running out of iCloud storage space after cleaning up?
Consider upgrading your storage plan. Apple provides various storage options at different price points to suit your needs.
6. Is there an easy way to select and delete multiple files in iCloud Drive?
Yes, you can click and drag your cursor to select multiple files simultaneously or hold down the Command key while clicking on individual files to select them.
7. Can I optimize iCloud storage automatically?
Yes, you can enable the “Optimize Mac Storage” option within the iCloud Drive settings. This feature automatically frees up space on your computer by keeping less-used files in the cloud.
8. Is it necessary to clean up iCloud storage regularly?
Regularly cleaning up your iCloud storage can help optimize your storage space and keep your account organized. It’s a good practice to review and delete unnecessary files periodically.
9. Can I access my deleted photos from iCloud?
Deleted photos are kept in the Recently Deleted folder within the Photos app on your device or iCloud.com for 30 days. After that, they are permanently deleted.
10. Will cleaning up iCloud storage delete my emails?
Cleaning up your iCloud storage will not delete your emails. Your emails are stored on iCloud Mail servers and do not consume your iCloud storage space.
11. How frequently does iCloud backup my devices?
iCloud can back up your devices automatically when connected to Wi-Fi and charging. However, you can also manually back up your devices whenever you want.
12. Can I restore my device from an iCloud backup after cleaning up the storage?
Yes, if you’ve previously created an iCloud backup, you can restore your device from that backup, even after cleaning up your iCloud storage.