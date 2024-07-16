How to clean under mechanical keyboard keys?

Mechanical keyboards are loved by many for their durability, excellent feedback, and satisfying typing experience. However, over time, grime, dust, and debris can accumulate under the keys, affecting their performance and making them sticky or unresponsive. Cleaning under the keys is crucial to maintaining the keyboard’s functionality and longevity. In this article, we will guide you through the process of cleaning under mechanical keyboard keys effectively.
Step 1: Gather the necessary supplies
Before you begin cleaning your mechanical keyboard, make sure you have the following supplies ready:
1. Keycap Puller: This tool helps remove the individual keycaps without causing any damage.
2. Compressed Air Can: Using compressed air will blow away loose debris and particles.
3. Isopropyl Alcohol: A small amount of isopropyl alcohol on a cleaning cloth or cotton swab helps remove stubborn dirt and grime.
Step 2: Remove keycaps
To clean under the keys, you need to remove the keycaps. Follow these steps:
1. Turn off your computer or disconnect the keyboard.
2. Take the keycap puller and hook it under the keycap you want to remove.
3. Gently pull the keycap upward to detach it from the switch.
4. Continue removing the rest of the keycaps.
Step 3: Clean the keycaps
Now that you have removed the keycaps, it’s time to clean them. Here’s how:
1. Fill a bowl or sink with warm water and add some mild dish soap.
2. Place the keycaps into the soapy water and let them soak for a few minutes.
3. Using a soft brush or toothbrush, gently scrub the keycaps to remove any dirt or grime.
4. Rinse the keycaps thoroughly with clean water until all the soap residue is gone.
5. Set the keycaps aside to air dry.
Step 4: Clean under the keys
**To clean under the keys, follow these steps:**
1. Hold your keyboard upside down and gently shake it to dislodge loose debris.
2. Use a can of compressed air to blow any remaining dust or debris out from under the keys.
3. If there are stubborn dirt or grime, dampen a cleaning cloth or cotton swab with isopropyl alcohol – ensure it’s not dripping – and carefully clean the areas using gentle circular motions.
4. Once you have cleaned under all the keys, allow the keyboard to dry completely before reconnecting it.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I clean my mechanical keyboard without removing the keycaps?
It is generally recommended to remove the keycaps for a thorough cleaning. However, you can still clean the surface and the gaps between the keys without removing them.
2. How often should I clean under the keys of my mechanical keyboard?
Cleaning under the keys of your mechanical keyboard should be done periodically or whenever you notice the keys getting sticky or unresponsive. Depending on usage, cleaning every 3-6 months is a good rule of thumb.
3. Can I use a vacuum cleaner instead of compressed air?
Using a vacuum cleaner can potentially damage the fragile mechanical switches. It’s best to use compressed air as it is specifically designed for cleaning electronics.
4. What if I accidentally spill liquid on my mechanical keyboard?
If you spill liquid on your keyboard, immediately disconnect it and follow the manufacturer’s instructions for cleaning. It’s crucial to act fast to prevent any permanent damage.
5. Can I wash the keycaps in a dishwasher?
No, using a dishwasher can damage the keycaps. Hand washing is the recommended method as mentioned earlier.
6. Do I need to clean each keycap individually?
Yes, cleaning each keycap individually is necessary to ensure a thorough cleaning process and prevent any damage to the keycaps.
7. Can I use rubbing alcohol instead of isopropyl alcohol?
Rubbing alcohol contains additives like fragrances that may leave a residue behind, so it’s better to use isopropyl alcohol, which evaporates quickly.
8. Is it safe to clean my keyboard with a damp cloth?
It is generally safe to clean your keyboard with a damp cloth, but make sure it is only slightly damp, not wet. Excess moisture can damage the keyboard.
9. Can I use a hairdryer to dry my keyboard?
Using a hairdryer is not recommended, as the heat can potentially damage the internal components of the keyboard. Allow the keyboard to air dry naturally.
10. Are all keycap pullers the same?
No, keycap pullers come in different shapes and sizes. Make sure you choose a keycap puller that is compatible with your keyboard’s keycap design.
11. Can I use cotton swabs to clean under the keys?
Yes, cotton swabs are perfect for reaching small and tight spaces under the keys. Just be cautious not to leave any cotton fibers behind.
12. How can I prevent grime from building up under the keys?
Preventing grime build-up involves regular cleaning and practicing good keyboard hygiene. Avoid eating or drinking near the keyboard and ensure your hands are clean when using it.