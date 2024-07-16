How to clean under laptop keyboard?

Over time, dust, crumbs, and other debris can accumulate underneath your laptop keyboard, causing it to become sticky and affecting its performance. Cleaning under the keyboard is an important maintenance task that can help ensure it continues to work properly. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to clean under your laptop keyboard effectively.
Materials You Will Need:
- Cotton swabs
- Isopropyl alcohol (preferably 90% concentration)
- Cleaning brush (soft-bristle)
- Compressed air can
- Microfiber cloth
Steps to Clean Under Your Laptop Keyboard:
1. Power off your laptop: Before cleaning under the keyboard, make sure to turn off your laptop completely to prevent any accidental damage.
2. Remove any loose debris: Gently turn your laptop upside down and shake it to dislodge any loose debris such as crumbs or dust. It’s best to do this step over a clean surface or a piece of cloth to catch any falling particles.
3. Use compressed air: Take a can of compressed air and direct the nozzle between the keys. Press the trigger to release short bursts of air, focusing on the areas where you see debris. This will help dislodge and remove any remaining loose particles.
4. Clean with a soft brush: Take a soft-bristle cleaning brush, like a makeup brush or a paintbrush, and lightly brush between the keys. Make sure not to press too hard as it may cause damage to the keys. Brush back and forth to loosen any stubborn debris.
5. Use cotton swabs and alcohol: Moisten a cotton swab with isopropyl alcohol and gently rub it between the keys. Be careful not to oversaturate the swab. The alcohol will help dissolve any smudges, oils, or sticky residues that might have accumulated. Remember to only use isopropyl alcohol and not water as it evaporates quickly.
6. Clean the keyboard surface: After cleaning between the keys, use a fresh cotton swab dipped in isopropyl alcohol to wipe the surface of the keys and remove any remaining grime. This will also help disinfect the keyboard.
7. Dry the keyboard: Allow the keyboard to air dry for a few minutes. Alternatively, you can use a microfiber cloth to gently pat dry the keys to ensure no moisture remains.
How to Prevent Keyboard Dirt Buildup?
To prevent dirt and debris buildup under the laptop keyboard, consider the following tips:
- Regularly clean your hands before using the laptop.
- Avoid eating or drinking over the keyboard.
- Keep your laptop closed when not in use.
- Place a keyboard cover or skin to protect against spills and dust.
- Consider using a portable vacuum cleaner with a small brush attachment.
How often should I clean under my laptop keyboard?
It is recommended to clean your laptop keyboard at least once every three to six months, depending on usage.
Is it safe to remove laptop keys for cleaning?
Removing laptop keys can be tricky and may void your warranty. It’s best to avoid removing keys unless absolutely necessary. Stick to cleaning with compressed air and cotton swabs.
Can I use water instead of isopropyl alcohol?
No, water should not be used as it can damage the internal components or leave moisture residue. Isopropyl alcohol evaporates quickly and is safe for electronics.
Can I use a hairdryer to dry the keyboard?
No, using a hairdryer can expose the keyboard to excessive heat, which may damage the keys or internal components. It’s safer to allow the keyboard to air dry or use a microfiber cloth.
Is it necessary to remove the battery before cleaning?
No, removing the battery is not required for keyboard cleaning. Make sure your laptop is turned off, and there is no power source connected.
Can I use a vacuum cleaner to clean under the keyboard?
It is generally not recommended to use a vacuum cleaner directly on the keyboard as it may cause static electricity and potentially damage the internal components. Stick to compressed air and soft brushes for cleaning.
What if my laptop keyboard is still not working properly after cleaning?
If your keyboard continues to malfunction even after cleaning, it might be best to consult a professional technician or contact the manufacturer for further assistance.
Can I use disinfecting wipes to clean my laptop keyboard?
It’s best to avoid using disinfecting wipes directly on the keyboard as they can be too wet and may contain harsh chemicals that could damage the keys. Stick to isopropyl alcohol and cotton swabs for cleaning.
Can I turn my laptop upside down while it’s on?
No, it is not recommended to turn your laptop upside down while it is on. This can cause the internal components to shift and potentially damage the hard drive.
Can I remove laptop keys to clean them individually?
Removing laptop keys can be complicated and may result in damage. If you need to clean a specific key, it’s best to use a cotton swab and isopropyl alcohol to clean around it instead of removing it.
Can I use dish soap to clean my laptop keyboard?
No, dish soap should not be used to clean your laptop keyboard as it contains chemicals that can damage the keys. Use isopropyl alcohol instead for best results.
Can I clean the keyboard while the laptop is in sleep mode?
It is recommended to power off your laptop completely before cleaning the keyboard, regardless of the sleep mode. This ensures the safety of your device and prevents accidental damage.
Cleaning under your laptop keyboard is an essential task to maintain its performance and prolong its lifespan. By following the steps above and adopting preventive measures, you can keep your laptop keyboard clean and functional for years to come!