The Surface Pro keyboard is an essential accessory that enhances the functionality and productivity of Microsoft’s popular tablet device. Over time, dust, dirt, and debris can accumulate on the keyboard, affecting its performance and appearance. Regular cleaning is necessary to maintain its longevity and ensure optimal usage. In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to clean the Surface Pro keyboard effectively.
Materials Needed:
Before you begin cleaning your Surface Pro keyboard, gather the following materials:
– Microfiber cloth or soft lint-free cloth
– Isopropyl alcohol or screen cleaning solution
– Cotton swabs
– Compressed air canister
Cleaning the Surface Pro Keyboard:
1. **Disconnect the keyboard from the Surface Pro device.** This avoids any accidental keystrokes or damage during the cleaning process.
2. **Shake the keyboard gently upside down to remove loose debris.** This step will help get rid of larger particles like food crumbs or dirt.
3. **Using a compressed air canister, blow air into the gaps between the keys.** This will dislodge any dust, dirt, or debris stuck in the crevices.
4. **Dampen a microfiber cloth or soft lint-free cloth with isopropyl alcohol or screen cleaning solution.** Make sure the cloth is not dripping wet but slightly damp.
5. **Gently wipe the keys, touchpad, and surrounding areas of the keyboard.** Hold the cloth firmly and use light pressure to avoid damaging the keys. For stubborn stains or marks, use a cotton swab dampened with cleaning solution.
6. **Use cotton swabs dipped in cleaning solution to clean hard-to-reach areas** between the keys where dirt may accumulate.
7. **Dry the keyboard thoroughly using a clean, dry microfiber cloth.** This step prevents moisture damage and removes any remaining cleaning solution.
8. **Reconnect the keyboard to your Surface Pro device** once it is completely dry and ready for usage.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):
1. How often should I clean my Surface Pro keyboard?
It is recommended to clean your Surface Pro keyboard every few months or whenever you notice dirt or stains accumulating on the keys.
2. Can I use water instead of isopropyl alcohol or cleaning solution?
Water can be used, but it is advisable to use an appropriate cleaning solution or isopropyl alcohol as they are more effective at removing grease, fingerprints, and stains.
3. Can I wash the Surface Pro keyboard under running water?
No, the Surface Pro keyboard is not waterproof, and water can damage the internal components. Stick to using a damp cloth or cleaning solution for cleaning purposes.
4. Can I use a regular household cleaning spray on the keyboard?
No, it is recommended to use a mild cleaning solution specifically designed for electronics or isopropyl alcohol. Household cleaners may contain chemicals that can harm the keyboard’s surface.
5. Can I use a vacuum cleaner to clean my Surface Pro keyboard?
Using a vacuum cleaner on the keyboard can potentially damage the keys or other components. It is best to stick to compressed air or a soft cloth for removing loose debris.
6. Should I remove the keys to clean them?
Removing the keys is not necessary for regular cleaning. It is best to follow the manufacturer’s guidelines and avoid any potential damage that may occur during the removal process.
7. Can I use a hairdryer to dry the keyboard?
Using a hairdryer may subject the keyboard to excessive heat, which can cause damage. It is safer to air dry the keyboard or use a clean, dry microfiber cloth for drying.
8. What should I do if liquid spills on the keyboard?
If liquid spills on the keyboard, immediately disconnect it from the Surface Pro device and turn it upside down to let the liquid drain. Allow the keyboard to dry completely before reconnecting or using it.
9. Can I use antibacterial wipes on the Surface Pro keyboard?
Antibacterial wipes may contain chemicals that can damage the keyboard’s surface. Stick to using a damp cloth with appropriate cleaning solution or isopropyl alcohol.
10. Is it safe to clean the touchpad?
Yes, it is safe to clean the touchpad using the same cleaning methods mentioned above. Ensure that the cloth or cotton swab is only slightly damp so that excess liquid does not seep into the touchpad.
11. How can I prevent my Surface Pro keyboard from getting dirty?
To prevent your Surface Pro keyboard from getting dirty, avoid eating or drinking over it, clean your hands before using it, and store it in a clean and dust-free environment when not in use.
12. Can I use a keyboard cover to protect my Surface Pro keyboard?
Yes, using a keyboard cover can help protect the Surface Pro keyboard from dust, spills, and scratches, extending its lifespan. Ensure the cover is compatible and does not interfere with the keyboard’s functionality.
By following these simple steps, you can effectively clean your Surface Pro keyboard and keep it in excellent condition for a long time. Regular cleaning and maintenance will ensure a smooth typing experience and preserve the overall functionality of this essential accessory.