How to clean the keyboard on a Macbook air?

The keyboard on a Macbook Air is an essential and frequently used component of the device. Over time, dust, dirt, and debris can accumulate between the keys, affecting the overall performance and cleanliness of the keyboard. Cleaning your Macbook Air’s keyboard regularly is an important maintenance task that can help extend its lifespan and ensure optimal functionality. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to clean the keyboard on a Macbook Air effectively.
Step 1: Gather the necessary supplies
Before getting started, it is crucial to gather all the supplies required for cleaning the keyboard. You will need a clean lint-free cloth, compressed air canister, a soft-bristled brush (such as a clean makeup brush or a small paintbrush), and isopropyl alcohol.
Step 2: Turn off your Macbook Air
It is essential to turn off your Macbook Air before cleaning the keyboard. This will prevent any accidental keystrokes or actions while you are cleaning.
Step 3: Use compressed air to remove loose debris
Hold the compressed air canister upright and use short bursts to blow air across and between the keyboard keys. This will help dislodge any loose debris, dust, or crumbs that may have accumulated.
Step 4: Brush between the keys
Take the soft-bristled brush and gently brush between the keys to remove any stubborn debris or dust that the compressed air did not eliminate. Be sure to brush gently to avoid damaging the keys or the keyboard itself.
**Step 5: Address stubborn stains or sticky keys with isopropyl alcohol**
If your keyboard has stains or sticky keys that cannot be removed with brushing alone, dampen a lint-free cloth with isopropyl alcohol. Gently rub the cloth over the affected keys to dissolve the grime and remove stickiness. Ensure the cloth is only slightly damp, and do not apply excessive liquid onto the keyboard.
Step 6: Dry the keyboard
After cleaning with isopropyl alcohol, allow the keyboard to air dry for a few minutes. It is crucial to ensure that the keyboard is completely dry before turning on your Macbook Air.
Step 7: Turn on your Macbook Air
Once the keyboard is thoroughly dry, turn on your Macbook Air and test the functionality of the keys. They should now be clean, free from stickiness, and responsive.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How often should I clean my Macbook Air’s keyboard?
It is recommended to clean your Macbook Air’s keyboard at least once every couple of months or if you notice any issues with performance.
2. Can I clean the keyboard while my Macbook Air is turned on?
No, it is essential to turn off your Macbook Air before starting the cleaning process to avoid accidental keystrokes.
3. Can I use water instead of isopropyl alcohol?
No, it is not recommended to use water as it can damage the keyboard. Isopropyl alcohol is a better option as it evaporates quickly.
4. Can I use a regular vacuum cleaner to clean the keyboard?
It is not advisable to use a regular vacuum cleaner as it can damage the delicate components of the keyboard. Compressed air is a safer option.
5. Can I use disinfecting wipes to clean my Macbook Air’s keyboard?
Disinfecting wipes may contain harsh chemicals that can harm the keyboard’s finish. It is best to use isopropyl alcohol and a lint-free cloth.
6. What should I do if a key is not working after cleaning?
If a key is not functioning correctly after cleaning, try gently pressing it a few times. If the issue persists, it may require professional cleaning or replacement.
7. Can I remove the keys from the Macbook Air’s keyboard?
Removing the keys from a Macbook Air’s keyboard is not recommended as it can damage the keys or the underlying mechanisms.
8. Can I use a hairdryer to dry the keyboard?
Using a hairdryer may introduce excessive heat to the keyboard, which can damage it. Air drying or using a fan is a safer option.
9. Will cleaning the keyboard remove the letters or symbols on the keys?
Cleaning the keyboard will not remove the letters or symbols on the keys if done correctly with a lint-free cloth and isopropyl alcohol.
10. Can I use a cotton swab to clean between the keys?
Cotton swabs may leave behind fibers or get stuck between the keys. It is better to use a soft-bristled brush or a clean makeup brush.
11. Should I clean the keyboard with the laptop in an open or closed position?
It is easier to clean the keyboard when the laptop is in an open position as it provides better access to the keys.
12. How should I store the supplies for keyboard cleaning?
Store the supplies in a clean and dry place, away from direct sunlight or high temperatures, to ensure their effectiveness when needed.
Cleaning your Macbook Air’s keyboard not only ensures its hygiene but also contributes to its longevity. By following the steps mentioned above and addressing any keyboard-related issues promptly, you can enjoy a clean and fully-functional keyboard for years to come.